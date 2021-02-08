New CFDA report details inequalities in the fashion industry

To coincide with Black History Month, the CFDA released the State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Fashion Report, a 36-page body of research begun in 2018 in partnership with PVH Corp. He describes the myriad of injustices in the fashion industry and seeks to raise the voices of its under-represented. Alliance and intersectionality are also addressed in the document, as part of the board’s sustained mission to create tangible and measurable change in the industry it oversees.

“We are grateful for PVH’s continued partnership with the CFDA, which enables us to meet the important needs of American fashion,” said Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA.

Areas of opportunity for diversity efforts

The research is the result of a McKinsey & Company survey conducted in fall 2020 with more than 1,000 industry professionals in 41 companies, 20 stakeholder interviews and 3 focus groups with students and emerging designers. Research indicates that progress has been made, but more needs to be done. 59 percent of those polled say their company has taken action in response to racial injustice, but 16 percent don’t believe it will lead to lasting change and 40 percent don’t know if it will. From the data, six key areas of opportunity are identified: awareness, access, promotion, advocacy, compensation and belonging. In the words of the report’s opening statement of intent: Achieving equity and full parity will take time and will require an investment of all of us in what has been and will continue to be a collective effort. Every step forward brings us closer to our common goal.

Just under a quarter of employees in large companies say they don’t believe the best opportunities go to the most deserving, compared to 15% of employees in small companies. Among employees of color, 23 percent question the meritocracy of opportunity compared to 16 percent of white employees.

Lack of management representation and low promotion rate for non-white employees

The report references data from Mc Kinsey from 2019 which found that employees of color only make up 16% of C-suite positions and 15% of board seats, despite making up 32% of positions in the C-suite. beginners. In contrast, white males make up more than half (54%) of leadership positions and the majority of board seats (72%), although they only make up 26% of entry-level positions. . In a sample of ten large fashion and apparel companies in the United States, only three employees of color at the C-suite level were diversity managers, typically part of their organization’s human resources departments.

Referrals disproportionately benefit white employees. Only 11 percent of black employees found fashion jobs through friends or family, compared to 26 percent of total respondents. POC respondents said their race / ethnicity had a negative impact on receiving raises and promotions (26% of employees of color vs. 1% of white respondents), especially black respondents (40% ) and Asian (27%). Latinx employees report the lowest rates of having someone advocate for them frequently (28% vs. 44% white employees).

A lack of diversity in managerial positions, less access to sponsorship for black talent and less chance of black applicants being promoted to managerial positions are also reported. One respondent said, “It’s hard for people of color to seize opportunities they don’t even know about.”

Black students view fashion careers as inaccessible or unwelcoming

Lack of awareness within some communities of career opportunities within the fashion industry is a problem, and fashion schools must play a role as a key link in the pipeline. However, an analysis of students from six of America’s top fashion schools reveals missed opportunities in portraying blacks and financial barriers to attendance. Low-paid or unpaid internships, like the Fashion Graduate Course, exclude applicants who find themselves forced to choose a job paying $ 15 an hour to move to New York and not earn indefinitely. Black students interviewed expressed skepticism about lasting change despite ongoing conversations, sharing the view that black culture is all the rage now but will pass, while their concerns about pursuing a career in the industry. fashion will remain.

Although systemic racism exists in all industries, the CFDA report explores the unique biases in the workplace dynamics of the fashion industry. The importance of ‘taste’, of integration into an ‘aesthetic’ can have a negative impact on the advancement of the POC, as well as on the use of connections and networks that exclude potential talent pools, and the question of cultural appropriation. Additionally, black employees report feeling less equipped for their first job than whites, with 38% feeling “not at all equipped”.

Perhaps the most disturbing finding is that POCs just don’t feel out of place in the fashion industry, with black respondents indicating an environment of non-inclusive behavior. 23% observed biased behavior, most often around a person’s race or physical appearance and two in three black employees said they were the only POC in the room, which for 63% of them led to feelings of pressure to perform, and 55% felt they had to speak up for everyone like them. “A white peer told me that I don’t have to worry about layoffs because [the company] I can’t let go of the black person, or they verbalize that they think I got a promotion because I’m black, ”said a black fashion executive at a luxury brand.

Despite our industry’s appearance of inclusiveness to the LGBTQ + community, micro-attacks on LGBTQ + employees abound, leaving 18% of those respondents refusing to recommend our industry to others who identify as themselves.

The report’s findings are sobering but not surprising. The fashion industry must face its historic failures and get to work connecting, nurturing and supporting its black and brown creatives, eliminating ableism and ageism, reshaping a disconnected workplace into one. contemporary welcoming environment. To this end, the report concludes with a toolkit for driving holistic change that can emerge through the collective efforts and daily actions of individuals, businesses, educational institutions and funding associations. According to Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA, “With the results and the toolkit of the study, we are looking to industry stakeholders to help us create a diverse, equitable and inclusive industry.”

