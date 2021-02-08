Super Bowl 2021: the weekend outfit took more than 250 hours to do





Whenever NFL coaches are asked a moderately provocative question, they all seem to give the same answer: They all only take one game, one quarterback, and one game at a time. There is no need to be fancy, stray from the principles that got you there in the first place, or try to be someone you’re not. This proven credo apparently also applies to top-of-the-line fashion designers and their superstar collaborators. While former Super Bowl artists have focused on almost cartoonish setsLady Gagas Swarovski Crystal Covered Bodysuit The Weeknd and Givenchy took an almost opposite approach: They stayed true to their principles and improved on what they do best, all while designing an outfit the star will wear during the Super Bowl halftime performance. from this evening. Over the past year, The Weeknd has carved out a familiar uniform for himself: black shirt, black tie, and crimson red jacket. Hed makes a good looking Batman villain if he wanted to. For his halftime performance, he blinded the audience with the light by wearing a version of his signature jacket hand-embroidered with crystals. The jacket is a masterpiece assembled by four embroiderers in a process that took over 250 hours, but is still a version of The Weeknds’ now signature look. In other words, The Weeknd and Givenchy stuck to their principles and worked with what got them to the Super Bowl in the first place. Bill Belichick would be proud. TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images) Kevin C. cox For designer Matthew Williams, who brought Givenchy to one of the most-watched stages in his first year at the helm of the brand, it was just one more game. You know, of course, its great visibility and an amazing opportunity for us to show what we’re doing on a larger scale, but at the end of the day I try to do things that I love and work with people who inspire me to be creative, he said in an email to GQ. This is the smart approach when there are around 100 million sets of eyeballs on you. There’s a reason coaches and fashion designers seemingly prefer to stick to the fundamentals: it can yield colossal results. Whether it’s a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce, or a chance to put the most meticulously made and rare version of fashion center stage. As the 2019 Super Bowls mishmash of musicians from Adam Levine to Travis Scott introduced sizzling streetwear to a global audience, Williams and The Weeknd are elevating high fashion to the mainstream. We wanted the looks to reflect the boldness of her character and reflect her great stage presence, as well as Givenchy’s talent for tailoring, Williams said. While tailoring is already a niche concern for fashion’s most obsessive (and wealthiest) clientele, it’s doubly true for the male side. However, in recent years, some houses have started to champion the cause and create a fashion that has been just as much for men. Among those who take up the torch are Kim Joness Dior, Margiela and Givenchy. Now, thanks to the performance of the Weeknds Super Bowl, it’s not just a home of the best customers, but a global audience that has the opportunity to review the kind of craftsmanship: an all-out jacket. set with crystals! Which can be accomplished by a well-oiled workshop.

