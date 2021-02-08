Chatfield seamstresses dress girls around the world

“In some of these places, they don’t have something good to wear,” she says. “And everything they wear is washed in a river on rocks.”

In 2014 Smalley and her husband Charles moved to Chatfield from the small town of Hampshire, Illinois, an old friend from his church kept in touch and told him about an organization, Dress up a girl from around the world, where people volunteer to sew dresses for girls who need something new and fun to wear.

“I postponed it for a while, but finally found some time off,” Smalley said. “Eventually it fell in my heart and broke my heart to think that they were getting old and dingy.





In August 2019, Smalley started sewing a few dresses and reached out to people at his new church, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chatfield, to give him a hand. Within a few months, she had a small group of about “eight to ten” women sewing dresses. They began to meet in the basement of the church, bringing their sewing machines and assembling the dresses that would eventually be sent to Smalley’s friend in Illinois, who then passed them on to Dress A Girl for be sent abroad.

Several dresses are ready to be packaged and shipped for distribution through Dress a Girl Around the World, an international program designed to give girls dignity through the donation of new dresses. Denise Smalley of Chatfield helps organize a group of women who sew dresses for the organization. (Contributed photo / Denise Smalley)

Smalley said the group is engaged in the creation of dresses. Smalley would cut the pieces and organize them with any buttons or elastic bands needed for each dress. Then when the group got together, everyone would take a kit and start sewing until the kits were gone.

By December 2019, the group had made a few hundred dresses and as the holidays approached, they decided to take a month off before returning to work in the New Year.

COVID and Norma

Unfortunately, COVID-19 hampered the group’s ability to reunite in 2020, and several of the seamstresses abandoned the project due to changes in their lives due to the virus.

But a benefit from COVID-19 came when the local Chatfield newspaper wrote a story about Smalley and her group, and Chatfield resident Norma Koch decided to volunteer her time.

“He would say, ‘If you were interested in sewing at home,’ and I thought that’s the ticket for me,” Koch said.

Koch became Smalley’s star dressmaker, completing 319 dresses in about a year of tailoring.

While Smalley said the dresses take about an hour, Koch, who lives in an elderly apartment in Chatfield, said a dress could take him two hours, but she continues in it almost every day.

“It depends on whether I stick to it,” Koch said. “If I’m tired, I’ll do something else, then come back to it later.”

Koch said she was not a fan of puzzles or other common activities among other residents of the building, and with COVID-19 imposing some social distancing, she believed the sewing project would help her occupy his time.

“I started sewing when I had kids,” she says. “So when I saw that I just thought I could do it.”

Continue sewing

Along with Koch and Pat Karver, the third member of the current group, Smalley continued the system that worked when the group met at church.

Smalley buys or otherwise acquires the fabric through donations. Then she cuts the fabric according to the sizes for a simple dress requested by the organization. This dress is a 100% cotton sleeveless dress ranging in size from girl size 5 to 14 and having two 7 inch pockets.

Clothing kits in bags are waiting for someone to sew them. Denise Smalley of Chatfield leads a group of women who sew dresses for Dress a Girl Around the World, an organization that donated dresses to give dignity to girls. (Contributed photo / Denise Smalley)

Early on, Smalley realized that if she and her group were to sew a lot of dresses, it could cost a lot of money. She spoke to her pastor, Reverend Peter Haugen, and arranged for the church to secure an account with Thrivent Bank, which is offering a $ 250 donation via a credit card for the nonprofit work being done. by its customers.

“It really goes a long way if you find sales,” Smalley said. That’s what she did. She watched sales in fabric stores to increase her dollars. “The fabric is the most important thing. We got the Thrivent card, and the people gave the church checks.”

A member of her group was watching garage sales, and her husband Smalley found offers for the fabric and paid out of pocket $ 2 per yard instead of the normal $ 8 per yard.

What it all means

“Every dress I make, I can see the smile on the faces of these little girls who say, I have a dress,” Koch said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing to do.”

Haugen said giving a girl some self-esteem with a cute new dress is just an advantage. The other is that girls who wear something that looks like it was given with love are less of a target for human traffickers in poor third world countries.

According to the Dress a Girl website, each dress should have a prominent “Dress A Girl Around the World” tag. A note on the website reads: “Village pastors have told us that giving a girl a new dress increases her dignity as well as the way she is viewed by others. It tells predators that this girl is in care. of an organization. “

The organization is also reaching out to women and girls to educate them about signs that a person might not have good intentions towards them.

“If we educate them and their parents / guardians, they are less likely to be deceived,” says the organization.

Smalley said his group had made nearly 600 dresses that found their way to Africa, Central and South America, Asia and Europe, according to the website. Dress A Girl even sent dresses to victims of natural disasters in the United States.

More assistance needed

Koch said you don’t have to be a sewing expert to help you out. Although she learned to sew years ago and kept the practice a bit, she was happy to see that the dresses were quite simple to make. And, if people are stuck inside and isolated, this is a great way to use your time.

Smalley said she was out of fabric and her Thrivent card was out of money. Anyone wishing to donate fabric or money or volunteer to sew dresses should contact them by email at [email protected]

It doesn’t take much to see the good you do if you help, she says.

“You can imagine a young girl twirling around and knowing how pretty she is,” Smalley said.

Human trafficking in figures

According to Dress a Girl Around the World, a program of Hope 4 Women International, human trafficking affects millions of people each year, most of them young women. Here are some numbers.

2: Where human trafficking ranks among the largest criminal enterprises in the world. (Drug smuggling / arms smuggling is # 1)

30: How many seconds pass before another child is trafficked.

80: The percentage of people trafficked that involves sexual exploitation.

19: The percentage of people who are victims of trafficking that involves labor exploitation.

12, 13, 14: The age at which most young women are trafficked.

1,200 million: Children introduced into the slave trade each year around the world.