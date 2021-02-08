Lana Del Rey Teases Fans About Releasing Upcoming Single “White Dress”; sharing new photos





Lana Del Rey took to her Instagram account on Sunday February 7th to share some photos of her song White dress leaving fans excited. The song is part of his upcoming album Chemtrails on the Country Club which will be released in March 2021. Read and look at the photos here and what fans have to say about it. Read also: Lana Del Rey compares Donald Trump to “a reflection on the biggest problem in the world”; Lily Lana Del Rey teases fans for her new song White dress, sharing photos American singer-songwriter set to release next studio album Chemtrails on the Country Club on March 19, 2021. The album’s release has been overdue for some time now and has been repeatedly postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a December 22, 2020 announcement, it was revealed that the album will finally be released on March 19, 2021. Although Lana has already released two of the songs on the album as singles earlier, she is ready to release the third now. She took to her Instagram account on February 7 to tease the release of the album’s third single, which is titled White dress and will arrive on February 26. In the first photo she shared, a girl was rollerblading in a white dress with a puffy hairstyle and a sunny background. The text on the image read, “It made me feel… made me feel like a God” in pink cursive text. While the second photo was featured, the same girl with angel wings added and “White Dress” written below in the same font. The first and second images have over 745k and 901k likes, respectively, with major love for the artist in the comments below the post. Also Read: Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash on ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ Album Cover Prior to that, Lana released two more songs from the album which include the title track Chemtrails on the Country Club released on January 11, 2021. The other song already released is Let me love you like a woman on October 16, 2020. The album contains a list of 11 songs including White dress, Chemtrails on the Country Club, Tulsa Jesus Freak, Let me love you like a woman, Mad at heart, Dark but just a game and Free. Also Read: Lana Del Rey Shares Photo Of Broken Arm And Says ‘She Will Wear A Cast In Music Video’ Also Read: Lana Del Rey Mesh Sports Mask During Livestream, Angry Internet Users Say She Was ‘Born To Die’ Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos