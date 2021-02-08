Holly Willoughby’s This Morning Outfit Today: How To Get Her Orange Polka Dot Dress …

Holly Willoughby’s dress is by LK Bennett.



Photo: Instagram / LK Bennett



Where can I get Holly Willoughby’s orange tea dress and how much does it cost?

After another amazing weekend on Dancing on Ice, Holly willoughby is back This morning to brighten up our Monday.

And Storm Darcy may have plunged the UK into sub-zero temperatures, but that didn’t stop the 39-year-old from opting for a midi dress on the show today.

The piece is made of coral colored silk and features a cream and pink polka dot pattern.

Cut in the shape of a tea dress, Holly’s outfit also features a pussy bow neckline, oversized pearl buttons, and long sleeves.

From Holly’s Favorite Creator LK Bennett, the Speckled Dress currently costs 325, so it certainly isn’t cheap.

While Holly paired the look with basic nude heels from Gianvito Rossi – priced at 535 – we think this piece would also look great with a pair of white sneakers for a more casual look.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing on ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This morning in 2009 alongside Phillip schofield.

Read more: In the glamorous life of Angie Smith, the secret stylist behind Holly Willoughby’s iconic fashion choices and the 1m M&S line

The couple have since worked on the show Monday through Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary take over on a Friday.

The presenter duo are also taking a break from the summer school holidays, as well as the half-terms and Christmas. While they are away, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are now stepping in.

Holly Willoughby wears an orange dress from LK Bennett.



Photo: Instagram / LK Bennett



What are Holly Willoughbys style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish. “

“I have to be comfortable,” she confessed.

“Gone are the days when I would put something in and tuck it in or pull it out forever.” I can’t stand it leading me to bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tidy up 50,000 times.

She also cautioned her fans not to cling to the sizes, explaining: Sometimes you’ll find that even if you’re a 12 you’ll put on a sweater and it’ll be cut big and square, and you might think I love it. that, but I’m going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I’m going to tuck it in.

“So skip the sizes and just try things out: wear it the way you want to wear it, not the size dictates.

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was revealed as the face of Marks and Spencer fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As a brand ambassador, she initially selected a selection of must-have products from the fall collection that went on sale on September 27 of the same year.

The star was back in the summer of 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called “Holly Loves”.

And in September, shared photos from her fall 2020 collection, posing by her vegetable patch, while wearing a floral dress and chunky knit cardigan.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of the Hollys style for over three years.

In addition to Holly, she also chooses outfits for celebrities like Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: “Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist known for her clean, timeless style who regularly sees her clients on the best dressed lists in numerous media headlines.”

Opening up about Hollys’ style change, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: “Holly was open to new ideas.

“The main thing I wanted to do was give her more color, so we tried everything and went from there. I remember her saying, ‘I had my kids. I just need to change that. “”