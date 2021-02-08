What plus size brides should know about wedding dress shopping

Insider spoke to Shafonne Myers, the founder of Pretty Pear Bride, a magazine for plus-size brides.

She has offered her expert advice to plus-size brides who buy wedding dresses.

Choosing the right boutique and knowing which designers cater to brides of all sizes is essential.

If you’re a bride-to-be, chances are you’ve imagined your “say yes to the dress” moment at least once.

You probably see yourself surrounded by your loved ones, standing in the dress that makes you feel more beautiful than you have in your entire life.

But the experience of buying a wedding dress is often less fun than this mental image suggests, and according to Shafonne Myers, the founder of Pretty pear brideFinding that dream dress can be even more stressful if you are a plus size bride.

To make sure finding wedding dresses is fun rather than stressful, Myers shared her expert advice for plus-size brides buying the dresses of their dreams with Insider.

Find out which size-inclusive brands are right for you

Before you start shopping for a wedding dress, you should look online to see what type of dress you think will be right for you. Then you can start making a list of designers who make these types of dresses.

Not only do these designers have to have dresses that you can see yourself getting married in, but they also have to have dresses within the size.

Many bridal brands boast of inclusive sizes, but Myers said some designers keep their promises more than others. She has a few favorites that she says consistently represent and cater to plus size brides, offering plenty of plus size dresses and frequently featuring plus size brides on their social media.

The social media element is important to Myers because it indicates that a brand is ready to celebrate brides of all sizes.

“If you say, ‘I love plus sizes,’ but I’m scrolling through your social media and don’t see plus size brides, that’s a problem for me,” she told Insider. .



Look for brands before you buy.



For example, she loves and trusts Hayley Paige Gutman, the designer behind Bride Hayley Paige, because brides of all sizes are often featured on her social media.

Hayley Paige dresses are high end, but Myers said she also likes more affordable designers, such as David’s bride.

She said that if you visit David’s Bridal website, you’ll see women of all sizes modeling dresses. In fact, the brand even has a “plus size guide“on his site.

“I love them because they show the performance where the others aren’t,” Myers said of David’s Bridal.

Myers is also a fan of BHLDN, as they have been making efforts in their size representation in recent months.

There are a myriad of size designers out there, and it will make the process of trying on dresses a lot easier if you know which of them are right before you go to a store.

Take action to ensure the actual shopping experience is positive

Myers thinks it’s important for plus-size brides to know that they don’t limit themselves to shopping at stores that cater only to plus-size brides when looking for wedding dresses.

But at the same time, they should do some research on bridal shops before making an appointment, as not all stores will be their size.

Arriving at a wedding date and finding out that a store doesn’t actually wear your size would be extremely disappointing, so Myers suggests calling the stores and asking them directly what sizes and designers they have, as well as what sizes they have. samples they have in store.

She also recommends stopping by a store to view the dresses before your date, if you can.

Checking the store before your appointment can help you not only see the dimensions of the store, but also the attitude of the consultants. They are there to make you feel supported, and if they can’t do it when you pass by, you probably shouldn’t make an appointment there.

“It should always be a happy feeling,” Myers said of wedding dress shopping. “If you don’t get a feeling of happiness, you are in the wrong place.”

This mindset also applies to the entourage you bring with you, according to Myers. Everyone you bring with you to find your wedding dress should be enthusiastic and focused on it. you want your dress to look like, rather than people commenting on your size or making judgments about how “flattering” a dress can be.

If you’re worried that a certain person might make the experience stressful or embarrass you, they shouldn’t come with you.

“If you’re not happy with the people you invite, don’t invite them,” Myers said. “If these people don’t make you happy, they don’t come with you.”

Remember you will find the dress of your dreams no matter how long it takes



The perfect wedding dress is waiting for you.



It’s normal to be frustrated or impatient when shopping for a wedding dress, but Myers wants plus size brides to experience any difficulty during the process doesn’t mean you won’t find your perfect dress.

Any bride can lose faith if she struggles to find the right dress, and this is even more likely for a plus size bride due to the lack of representation in the bridal industry. Few wedding designers or magazines include brides of all sizes in their images, so you might start to feel that dresses that match your shape just don’t exist.

Of course, that’s not true, and that’s why Myers is so passionate about bringing greater representation to plus size brides through Pretty Pear Bride.

“You can’t really feel good about yourself if you don’t see other people feeling pretty about themselves,” Myers told Insider. “It’s an isolating experience not seeing people who are like you.”

“I want you to go online and see yourself in bridal imagery and see that you can, as a plus size lady, look amazing and see your plus size mates looking amazing. “, she says. “You are precious, and it doesn’t depend on your size.”

You can visit the Pretty Pear Bride’s website and Instagram. You can also see more pictures of Aubree Lorraine Photography and Nathalia Frykman Photography, LLC on Instagram.