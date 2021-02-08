Ivanka Trump on vacation in high-slit striped dress and pearls in Miami – Footwear News





Ivanka Trump made her seaside debut this week as she settles in Miami. The former first daughter recently joined her family for an extended stay in Florida after leaving Washington DC following the tenure of her father, former President Donald Trump. Today, Ivanka showed off her style on a warm day by stepping out onto the balcony of her new home. For the occasion, the young woman of 39 years opted for a mid-length sleeveless red and black striped dress completed by a scoop neckline and a scalloped slit. She further accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a white pearl single strand necklace.

Ivanka Trump steps out on her balcony in Miami on February 8. CREDIT: MEGA

Ivanka Trump steps out on her balcony in Miami on February 8. CREDIT: MEGA Before heading to Florida, Ivanka attended a final farewell ceremony for her father on inauguration day at Joint Base Andrews in Md .; Former President Trump has chosen not to attend the inauguration of his successor, President Joe Biden, the first time that an interim president has decided to do so in modern times. Related For the event, Ivanka was spotted in a black and white double-breasted coat layered over tall, baggy black boots; the pointed toe style is set on a stiletto heel with a loose finish.

Ivanka Trump at President Donald Trump’s farewell ceremony in Maryland on Jan.20. CREDIT: Stefani Reynolds – Pool via CNP / MEGA When it comes to shoes, the former shoe manager herself often prefers pumps for her more formal occasions; her favorite picks come from brands like Gianvito Rossi with Jimmy Choo and Burberry. Although she didn’t wear shoes when she stepped out on the balcony today, Ivanka launched her own line of clothing and footwear in 2011 before closing in 2018. Beyond her beachwear, the former president’s advisor also offered more affordable choices from Rothy and Gola’s flats for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and clothing, Ivanka Trump herself generally favors big brands like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta; She also pairs her must-have heels with designs such as Brandon Maxwell and Altuzarra. Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s past shoe styles over the years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos