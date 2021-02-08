6 elegant outfits





Do you remember the slip dress, that golden kid from the 90s? The sleek negligee emerged from her secret drawer after decades of boudoir use and is now a wardrobe staple. Slip dresses are elegant and chic when worn on their own and offer endless possibilities for layering. On a t-shirt? Perfectly relaxed. Under a thick cardigan? An elegant winter outfit. Under a blouse? Suitable for the office. Basically, slip dresses are an essential staple. If you’re looking to uncover the secret to the babydoll dress or crave some new inspiration, we’ve rounded up our favorite ways to style a babydoll dress below. With a summer knit LGHGetty Images A slip dress on its own can seem a bit formal. To make your favorite more casual, add a light, short-sleeved knit underneath. For bonus points, try a graphic tee. HAVE THE LOOK For-Never Mine Sunglasses The Specs

shopbop.com $ 57.51 Cressida button-front silk slip dress NYC Cami

saksfifthavenue.com $ 297.00 Loop-stripe knit t-shirt Tory Burch

farfetch.com $ 300.00 Davis Flat Fabrizio Viti

fabrizioviti.com $ 745.00 Matte Midnight Zaza Grande Anima Iris

animiairis.com $ 580.00 With a chic blazer Christian VierigGetty Images For a modern office look, team your dress with a blazer and combat boots. Combat boots will give the dress a dirty side, while the blazer will keep you polished. HAVE THE LOOK Aquarius gold plated necklace Alighieri

matchesfashion.com $ 225.00 Talete satin midi dress Max Mara

neimanmarcus.com $ 335.00 Eiza belted satin jacket Beard Veronica

nordstrom.com $ 695.00 1460 croc-patterned patent-leather combat boots Dr Martens

saksfifthavenue.com $ 150.00 With Little Else Getty Images A slip dress is always appropriate for a night out. Its simplicity allows you to go crazy for accessories if you want to, or just keep it simple with a relaxed cardigan. HAVE THE LOOK Solitaire Studs Made with Durable Growing Diamonds from Diamond Foundry Halter neck slip dress Flower of Evil

fleurdumal.com $ 445.00 Cashmere and wool knit sweater Seventy

saksfifthavenue.com $ 310.00 Flat dream ballerina Mansur Gavriel

mansurgavriel.com $ 375.00 With many colors Christian VierigGetty Images Although they are a must have, slip dresses don’t have to be neutral. In fact, a pop of color in a slip dress is perfect for everyday wear. It even gives you the option to create a beautiful monochromatic look. HAVE THE LOOK Backless silk dress LESS

lesslessrobes.com $ 590.00 Snap-button denim overshirt Francesca ring Pamela Love

pamelalove.com $ 280.00 Trail Fury mesh and faux leather sneakers Reebok x Pyer Moss

net-a-porter.com $ 250.00 With sandals Raimonda KulikauskieneGetty Images When you shop casually, a slip dress is the simpler option. One step and you’re done (and you look amazing). To complete the look, add a pair of casual sandals to offset the elegance of the dress. You will definitely be on Trader Joe’s best dressed list. HAVE THE LOOK Niki gold-plated pearl necklace Lizzie Fortunato

matchesfashion.com $ 262.00 Lunga scoop-neck silk-satin briefs The Pearl

matchesfashion.com $ 262.00 Bow scrunchie Deborah Pagani

verishop.com $ 95.00 Dina leather cross-body bag APC

matchesfashion.com $ 395.00 Knotted leather slides Door & Pair

net-a-porter.com $ 250.00 With an oversized jacket Lawrence schwartzwaldGetty Images Mixing up your wardrobe can be a tall order when indoor wear is always the best option. A slip dress gives you the comfort of pajamas, but takes the sophistication up a notch. HAVE THE LOOK Camisole dress Nileta

nileta.com $ 195.00 Longline Wool Oversized Bodysuit Raey

matchesfashion.com $ 649.00 Karma snake-effect leather pumps Amina Muaddi |

net-a-porter.com $ 805.00 Très Vivier crystal-embellished leather clutch Roger vivier

