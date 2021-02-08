Judge dismisses massive discrimination lawsuit by Cambridge Whole Foods employees





Federal trial judge dismissed most of the discrimination last week trial filed by former workers at the Whole Foods Market on Rivers Street in Cambridge. The lawsuit, filed last summer, alleged that the Amazon-owned company illegally prohibited employees from wearing face masks marked “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) during their shifts. The dispute that led to the trial began days after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked protests for racial justice across the country and around Greater Boston. Whole Foods said the BLM masks violated the company’s dress code and that when some employees continued to wear them, management sent them home without pay. The plaintiffs argued that the Whole Foods dress code was selectively enforced and that employees previously wore clothing with sports team logos, political messages and LGBTQ + pride flags without facing discipline. As such, they argued, the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating against people on the basis of their race. However, Boston Federal Court Judge Allison Burroughs released a written opinion This said on Friday that there was insufficient evidence that Whole Foods managers had discriminated against employees on the basis of race. “At worst,” the judge wrote, “they were selectively applying a dress code to suppress certain speech in the workplace. As obnoxious as it may be, this is not conduct made illegal by Title VII.” “Essentially, this is a First Amendment claim that the plaintiffs are trying to incorporate Title VII in recognition that there is no right to free speech in a place of private work, ”she added. A group of Whole Foods employees fired by managers for wearing Black Lives Matter masks during their shifts meet outside Whole Foods on River Street in Cambridge in July 2020 (Jesse Costa / WBUR) Burroughs further stated that although Title VII prohibits racial discrimination, “it does not protect the right to associate with any given social cause, even racial, in the workplace.” Plaintiffs’ attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan told WBUR the ruling takes a “too narrow” view of the law. “Unfortunately, I think the judge was wrong,” she said. “We think she is wrong because the employees were defending their black colleagues,” Liss-Riordan explained. “It is a protected activity in the workplace, and it is a violation of Title VII to take action against them for standing up for their black colleagues.” Liss-Riordan said his clients can appeal. Savannah Kinzer leads a group of other employees sacked by managers for wearing Black Lives Matter masks during their shift at Whole Foods on River Street in Cambridge. (Jesse Costa / WBUR) Although Burroughs denied nearly all of the plaintiffs’ claims, she allowed only one claim from Savannah Kinzer to be pursued. Kinzer alleges Whole Foods fired her last summer in retaliation for leading employee protests to allow workers to wear Black Lives Matter masks, and then filed a complaint against the company with of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board. Giving the sequence of events, the judge concluded that Kinzer had made a plausible allegation that his actions were the basis for his dismissal.

