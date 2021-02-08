Law Roach on creating Zendaya’s dress for Malcolm and Marie

Hollywood glamor came to a halt last year following a global pandemic. Gone are the days of the couture that adorned the elite a few days after a parade. Custom-made prom dresses for A-listers sliding down the red carpet at a movie premiere have ceased to exist. But that didn’t mean that dressing had lost its luster – at least not for Law Roach.

The self-proclaimed “Image Architect” thrives on creative energy, ranging from the styling of celebrities like Celine Dion, Hunter Schafer and Zendaya (whom he has dressed since the age of 14) to the judgment of HBO Max’s Legendary. By comparison, her time in quarantine has been relatively unproductive. “I didn’t join TikTok. I didn’t bake banana bread. I didn’t work. I didn’t do anything. People came out of quarantine with new skills and bodies – it wasn’t me, ”he told ELLE.com over the phone. “When you put someone in this situation who works literally every day and whose whole life depends on their creativity, [then] not having to pay anything… it was very, very hard. I’m not one of those people who came out of quarantine in the lead. But 2021 is no different.

With Malcolm and Marie, the netflix movie directed by Sam Levinson, Roach adds costume designer to his resume. The charged movie was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and written and filmed in the summer of 2020. Roach stylizes Zendaya for her role as Mary, the girlfriend of rising director Malcolm (played by John David Washington, dressed by Samantha McMillen ), and compensates for the intensity of the film’s black-and-white palette with glamor dripping from Zendaya’s sparkling custom dress.

John David Washington and Zendaya star in Malcolm and Marie. DOMINIC MILLER / NETFLIX © 2021

ELLE.com spoke to Roach about the creation of the film’s future iconic dress via FaceTime and her collective Black Fashion and Beauty, which aims to support young black creatives. Read on to find out more.

How did you feel when you were asked to be a part of this film?

I was so flattered. When Zendaya told me that Sam wanted to talk to me about being a part of it, I was really really excited and a little overwhelmed because I was never a part of her movies or her TV shows. I always have the option to do first, all of those types of things, which is great. That’s what a big part of our relationship is built on.

How is dressing Zendaya like a person different from dressing Zendaya like Mary?

I think there are similarities. It’s still Zendaya’s body. It’s still Zendaya’s physicality, which is beautiful. When we do things together, we always create a story or a character. There must be a story behind why the clothes are chosen. Who is she at this time? It has always been my job to create this story, to bring the pieces to the story. Then she takes them and becomes whoever it is and evokes the emotion that we have chosen. I also put that in the design for Marie.

Why did you choose this particular dress style?

The dress is personalized. I worked with Jason Rembert d’Aliette, a fellow stylist and great friend. Sam and I went back and forth. It was so organic. He said he wanted us to create a timeless dress. That when people watch this movie 20 years from now, the dress will still be relevant and beautiful. He really wanted to create an iconic piece of fashion. And I was like, “Thanks a lot, Sam. It’s a lot of pressure.”

This is what I passed on to Aliette. Jason went back and he made sketches based on things I knew were flattering for Zendaya – a costume that will help her get sexy, become Marie. One of Sam’s notes was that the dress must have movement. The fabric had to be able to transport light. Jason and I went to the fabric store – on FaceTime, of course.

I think he made three versions of it. I sent them all back. We had a fitting. Then we took notes. We sent some dresses back to Jason with the notes. He made all the changes. Then the final dress was created. And There you go.

How would you describe Marie’s style?

I think Marie is a fashion girl. I think Marie also knows she is beautiful. Marie is very, very, very determined and opinionated. When it comes to fashion, she knows exactly what she wants. She knows what she wants to look like. There is a very obvious sex appeal to her that stockings lend themselves to.

Zendaya with Roach, her literal fairy godmother, at the Met Gala in May 2019. He was stoppedGetty Images

What was the hardest part of working on this project? Especially since it was done on video chats?

I just don’t think I can be physically there. But, I think as creatives, what we do pivot. We are human beings, we face obstacle or adversity, then we pivot. We make the most of it. We do what we have for us.

I think it was also a testament to my creativity. I was able to do it. I was not on the set. I was not physically there to see the dresses. It challenged me in a way that I really enjoyed.

How do you approach each celebrity client differently?

I collaborate with my clients. I still hope that I will succeed with them. I think one of the best compliments I have ever received for my job is that all of my clients look the same. None of them are alike. They all have their own identity. I think it comes with the job. It comes with collaboration. This comes with me really listening and watching, and a lot of client research.

What has been the hardest part of 2020 for you?

I think my challenges are no different from those of others in the world. The beautiful thing about what happened is that we all experienced it together. We’ve all been through it. No matter how rich, poor, or famous you are or what your job is, we’ve all been through the exact same thing at the same time. I think we all share pretty much the same concerns, worries and emotions at the same time.

It’s actually a very beautiful thing to see how, as humans, we’ve all been able to hold hands in one way. [and] pray for each other to make it happen. We were all just trying to get through. I don’t think my experiences are different from yours or from my friends who were in Milan, Paris or Africa. We were all going through the same thing. You have to find some kind of solace in that.

Can you let us know what’s going on with the Black Fashion and Beauty collective?

What happened was we were so excited and motivated by what was going on in the world that we kind of moved forward a little too fast. We put everything on hold for a second and work internally. We want to make sure our mission is perfect [and] we can really make a change when we come back.

What excites you the most about fashion in 2021?

I’m delighted, like everyone else, that things are feeling normal. I hope this year we return to the rugs and their chaos. Photographers and glamor and opulence and all that. When I say we, I mean the fashion industry is coming back in a respectful, not deaf way. People also lack glamor because it’s so ambitious and people feel great. I just want us to come in and back in a delicate and sensitive way. I want us to come back in a respectful and thoughtful way.

But I miss everything. I miss the chaos. I miss the stress. This is why I got into this profession. That’s why I became a stylist.

Justine Carréon

Justine Carreon is the Marketplace Editor at ELLE.com, which covers fashion, dutch ovens and more fashion.

