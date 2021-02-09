Fashion Valley Nike Store, Ground Zero of Class Action for Deaf, Honors Deal

Customers line up to enter the Fashion Valley Nike store, whose employees are now equipped with see-through masks. Photo by Chris Stone

Nike customers cooled their heels on Saturday as they lined up in front of iconic brands store at Fashion Valley mall. Most ignored a small panel displayed in the window.

It was one of 10 mini-posters primarily related to COVID. But it was intended for a specific clientele.

Next to a blue ear graphic it reads: If you would prefer to be assisted by an employee who is wearing a clear face mask, or if you require other accommodation, please seek assistance from an employee.

Carlsbad attorney James Clapp was happy to hear the sign was posted. This meant that the settlement of his lawsuit with Nike had taken effect.

The ear is the international sign of hearing access, Clapp said. Deaf people like me look for this symbol if we need an accommodation, and I personally think it is important enough that a deaf person will notice it instantly.

Nike and Cali Bunns class action settlement documents. (PDF)

Clapp was lead counsel in a major class action lawsuit against the sportswear and footwear giant brought on behalf of Cali bunn, 22, a former Catholic cathedral volleyball star with profound hearing loss.

On January 28, Nike’s attorneys informed a San Francisco-based federal court that they had accepted a settlement on January 8 that would pay Bunns attorneys $ 85,000, just under half of the fees they owe. engaged.

Nike would pay Bunn $ 5,000 as a service reward because of the 15-20 hours she spent on litigation, the reputational and financial risk she incurred, and the substantial benefit her efforts have earned. finally conferred on the deaf and hard of hearing customers of Nikes in California.

In July, Bunn, a student at Tulane University, went shopping for shoes at the Nike store in Fashion Valley. But with her salesperson wearing a COVID-mandated mask, she couldn’t lip-read a heartbreaking experience that caused angst.

Last September, she sued Nike to accommodate hearing impaired people, citing state law and US federal disability law.

After two months of cordial negotiations, Nike and Bunn reached an agreement with statewide effect and possible national consequences.

Each Nike retail store in California is to provide clear masks for employees as well as clean pens and paper to facilitate the exchange of notes with customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and indicate that they prefer to communicate in writing.

Nike has also agreed to post notices near the entrances of its 38 California stores informing customers who are deaf or hard of hearing they may ask for help.

Clapp said he and a co-counsel had worn, tested and approved the masks.

They’re comfortable and they do the job of letting you see wearers’ mouths and facial expressions, he said.

Nike did not respond to questions, especially whether its California policy would be adopted nationally. A Fashion Valley store manager would not allow photos of the new masks, but instead direct questions to Nike.

But Clapp said in a statement: My client and I agree that face masks are necessary to protect public health, but they also create communication challenges for the millions of deaf and hard of hearing people in the United States.

We appreciate Nikes’ proactive approach to this important but overlooked issue. I hope this regulation will cause other retailers to voluntarily follow suit. Accommodation for people with disabilities is not only required by law, but it demonstrates a commitment to good customer service.

A mask maker agreed.

Under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act entities such as businesses and nonprofits are required to provide effective accommodations on demand, including auxiliary aids, said Allysa Dittmar, president and co-founder of ClearMask, which makes a transparent facial coating.

She didn’t want to say if Nike was a customer, but the Times of San Diego was told that Nike purchases clear masks from one of its regular manufacturers outside of the United States.

These are reusable / washable cloth masks, not disposable masks like the one made by ClearMask, said a source who did not wish to be identified.

Before settlement negotiations, Bunns’ attorneys visited seven Nike retail stores to confirm that its policies were consistent across the state. Now both sides await formal approval from a federal judge.

At 2 p.m. on April 20 Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is expected to sign the settlement in his Oakland courtroom.

It takes so long because the agreement has to be distributed to state attorneys general across the country.

Nike served the required notifications on January 14, 2021 and will file proof of compliance with this notification requirement. Thus, the final approval order cannot be entered before April 13, 2021, to comply with the CAFA notification obligation, Clapp told the court.





Show comments