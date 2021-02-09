Chrissy Teigen shines in chic ’60s dress as she announces relaunch of her site Cravings

She became a lifestyle guru after the release of her bestselling Cravings cookbooks.

And now Chrissy Teigen has expanded her home empire with the relaunch of her Cravings website on Monday.

The 35-year-old model and social media star shared her big news on Instagram while sporting a cute retro look with a multi-colored dress in an eye-catching floral pattern sold on her site.

Chrissy added a matching headband to cover her wavy locks, and she sported big, shiny earrings.

“ Welcome to Cravings, the new Cravings, oh my God, 2.0, ” the Chrissy’s Court star said at the start of her short video.

“Look at my desk. we have a real office, we are very official. we have a store. we have dresses, finally! She explained by sharing photos of what her website has to offer.

“We’ve been working on it for a while, but now you can see it,” she says proudly, before noting that “this is the first time I’ve seen myself in my own dress”.

Chrissy included a photo of herself having fun on the phone while wearing a pink satin dress, as well as inserts of the results of her recipes, including a delicious roast chicken adorned with tiny tomatoes and lemons .

Her husband John Legend, 42, made a cameo at the end, though he only stops to say hello.

Judge Bring The Funny couldn’t contain his glee over the new site in his Instagram caption.

‘The brand new CRAVINGS website is online !!! It’s so so beautiful! she got excited. “The recipes, the articles, the SHOP, everything makes me so proud. I already see orders, I could cry !! CRAVINGSBYCHRISSYTEIGEN.COM HAPPY REBORN’S DAY! ‘

BTS: In a follow-up post, Chrissy shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her Cravings photoshoot with photographer Yu Tsai

Chowing down: She and John were beaming while enjoying a meal at a stall at home

Legs for days: The 5ft 9in beauty showcased a leg screen in another photo of herself sitting alone in the booth

Time out: one last photo showed her lying on the couch to play her Nintendo Switch between takes

In a follow-up post, Chrissy shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her Cravings photoshoot with photographer Yu Tsai.

Chrissy showed off the same dress as the previous post, which had a black design enlivened by bursts of deep red and blue floral patterns and fuzzy black sleeves.

John was a good athlete and posed standing behind her in the same dress.

She sells the item, the ‘Ultimate Fur-Lined Floral Robe, in two other designs for $ 88 on her new Cravings site.

Other photos from the same platter showed her with John beaming at a stall as they enjoyed dinner with roast chicken.

The 5-foot-9 beauty put on a screen on legs in another photo of herself sitting alone in the cabin, and one final photo showed her lying on the couch playing her Nintendo Switch between takes.

Family time: The Her Cravings website featured other images from the photoshoot, including a fun photo of his family and mother Vilailuck, all in white dresses as they looked in awe of someone one on television

Mother-daughter duo: Chrissy had a bonding moment with her mom in another photo of herself enjoying some of her mom’s cooking

Sweet: And John had a great time with their daughter Luna, four, as she ate some food he cooked while she sat on the kitchen island in her Disney princess pajamas

Her Cravings website featured other images from the photoshoot, including a fun photo of her family and mother Vilailuck, all in white dresses as they looked in awe of someone on TV.

Chrissy had a bonding moment with her mom in another photo of herself enjoying some of her mom’s cooking.

And John spent some quality time with their daughter Luna, four, as she ate food he cooked while she sat on the kitchen island in her Disney princess pajamas.

All Her Interests: Her website has plenty of free recipes while selling designer kitchen items and casual wear like her iconic dresses

His new website has a section full of free recipes ranging from snacks like a Chex mix with white cheddar and hot Cholula sauce to hearty dinners like chickpea soup with smoked shrimp or barley risotto with wild mushrooms.

His new shop featured branded kitchen items, including an enameled cast iron braiser and other pots and pans bearing his Cravings logo.

In addition to her favorite dresses around the house, she’s sold other understated clothing accessories like “Basic B *** h Terry Scrunchies” and hair towels for a lazy afternoon at home.

“ I spend most of my life in the kitchen usually wearing a bathrobe and the one thing I love more than cooking, eating and being horizontal on the couch is watching other people. inspire and find joy through food, ” Chrissy wrote on her. website.

“I’ve always been full of ideas, but it wasn’t until I started Cravings that I was able to make them TRUE,” she continued. “I love, I love, I love solving problems and creating things (whether it’s recipes or products) that make life easier, tastier, more comfortable and a little colder.

Over the weekend, Chrissy had explained that she was undergoing surgery to repair the damage caused by endometriosis, but she seemed to be recovering well and in high spirits when she presented her new project.