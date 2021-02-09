Super Bowl Quarterback Fashion Showdown America Missed





Just yesterday we saw Super Bowl LV unfold in dramatic fashion in Florida, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers convincingly triumphing over the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 31-9. In many ways, the game was a two-man showdown – each team’s quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, a rising star and reigning Super Bowl MVP, was overwhelmingly featured by Tom Brady, who moved to the Bucs last year after nearly two decades with the New England Patriots. The game was an absolute coup for Brady. Many commentators had suggested that his move to the Bucs at the age of 43 was the end of his career, but they couldn’t have been more wrong. Brady’s unmatched ability to rally a team around him has led many other commentators to marvel at how he almost “picked a team to make the Super Bowl”; his talent is so amazing. Not content with beating Mahomes on the court, Brady also beat Mahomes, 25, in pre-game style stakes. Comparing the two men’s outfits says a lot about their different characters and shows that despite Brady’s age, he still has it, whether it’s fashion or forward passes. First, let’s take a look at Brady’s outfit. Where other NFL players like to dress quite outrageously (take Brady’s replacement to the Pats wide receiver Cam Newton or Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr), Brady keeps it simple and crisp with a Tom Ford bomber jacket. beige, light chinos and simple leather trainers. . It’s a timeless, elegant, and age-appropriate look that demonstrates that age-old adage: less is more. RELATED: ‘All American’ Style Is Set to Take the Storm in 2021 He also brought watchmaking heat, cradling his One-of-One IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot that Richemont president Johann Rupert gave him in 2016 to commemorate his Super Bowl LI victory. If Brady is the GOAT then we can’t think of a more GOAT worthy watch. Next, check out Mahomes’ pre-game outfit. It’s much flashier: a tailored suit with a matching waistcoat; Matching Gucci luggage, a bright red tie and matching oxfords for her backpack… That’s a lot to pack. The look of the sockless shoes is a bit amateurish, and the coordinating pops of color are certainly eye-catching, but we’re not a huge fan. Mahomes is somewhat redeemed by its admirable choice of watch – a Vacheron Constantin Overseas chronograph. It’s a form-inspired departure for a man who normally rocks rainbow-hued Rolex Daytonas and celebrity snaps like Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks. Credit is due: Mahomes has come a long way in dressing, especially when you look back at the hypebeast skivvies he wore during the last Super Bowl. But he just can’t beat Brady, whether it’s pigskin or fashionable. I can’t blame him, it’s a difficult task. The 2021 NFL season is set to kick off on September 9, presumably at Raymond James Stadium: home of the Bucs, and the same location Super Bowl LV took place. The fact that a Super Bowl took place in a contending team’s home stadium was an anomaly, as the NFL tends to prefer a neutral location, but the host selection process takes place years in the past. advanced. Their Super Bowl LV victory means the Bucs are the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at home. Read more







