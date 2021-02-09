Katharine McPhee looks maternity chic in a cardigan, bohemian dress and sneakers – Footwear News





Katharine McPhee showed off her maternity style over the weekend, wearing one of this year's biggest outerwear trends. On Saturday, McPhee, who is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, stepped out in Sherman Oaks, California. shopping at Bloomingdale's. For the occasion, McPhee sported an effortless ensemble that included a white boho dress embellished with blue flowers. The dress featured stretch fabric on the chest, making it comfortable for a pregnant woman. To keep warm, McPhee wore a cream button-down cardigan. Cardigans are all the rage this season with celebrities like Rebel Wilson, Machine Gun Kelly, Ashley Graham and many more showing off the style in different ways. Cardigans were also featured extensively on the Spring '21 catwalks of Erdem, Altuzarra and Versace. Related

Katharine McPhee is seen shopping in Sherman Oaks, Ca. on February 6. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Katharine McPhee’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA McPhee completed her outfit with a pair of white espadrille sneakers. The shoes feature a white upper that sits on a chunky rope platform sole. It wouldn’t be the first time that McPhee’s maternity style included a trend. Last month, McPhee was spotted shopping in Los Angeles, wearing a classic tee that she slipped into classic black leggings. She layered on a coordinating trench coat and finished the look with the Mayari sandals from Birkenstock. The ‘ugly’ sandal trend was one of the must-have shoe styles of 2020, with shoppers leaning toward more comfortable shoes while quarantining and working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Katharine McPhee on January 10. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her pregnancy, McPhee has opted for practical clothes. In addition to his platform sneakers and Birkenstocks, his rotation also includes Nike and Anothersole shoes. Shop for espadrilles similar to Katharine McPhee with these choices below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Kamspadrille Platform Sneaker, $ 87 (was $ 145)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Vince Camuto Calitrie Platform Sneaker, $ 66 (was $ 110)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy’s Buy: Superga 2730 Cotropew Platform Sneakers, $ 89 Click the gallery to see more white sneakers that celebrities love.

