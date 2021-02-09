Luxury streetwear clothing brand MELI promotes equality and cross-cultural awareness – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather Indiana





Their goal? Inspire those who wear it and articulate the concepts of trust, community and mindfulness. On today’s Indy Style, Monty Matuka, Founder / Creative Director of MELI, shares more about his combination of Winter 2020 and Spring 2021! who: MELI was founded by the Congolese-American, Monty Matuka who also designs all of the brand’s clothing.

what: MELI is a luxury and sophisticated streetwear clothing brand that stands for More Equality, Less Ignorance. The majority of MELI clothing is classified as unisex and appeals to people between the ages of 18 and 48.

when: MELI was founded in 2018. Be on the lookout for the launch of the new Spring / Summer collection on meli-intl.com. In addition, we will be organizing a pop-up shop this Saturday at the MELI Showroom.

where: MELI is based in downtown Indianapolis, IN in the MELI showroom and is expanding to a storefront in downtown Los Angeles, California this spring.

why: MELI seeks to promote equality and intercultural awareness. Our goal is to inspire those who wear it and to articulate the concepts of trust, community and mindfulness.

how: We aspire to provide an opportunity to amplify positivity and explore the unknown through our means (fashion shows, campaigns, editorials, images, visuals, etc.). MELI is a luxury and sophisticated streetwear clothing brand based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The brand was founded in 2018 by the first generation of Congolese Americans, Mongomeli Matuka. The name means “More equality, less ignorance” and seeks to promote equality and intercultural awareness. MELI aspires to provide an opportunity to amplify positivity and explore the unknown through our means (fashion shows, campaigns, visuals, images, written messages, etc.). MELI is aimed at men and women between the ages of 18 and 48, but is aimed more at men. MELI sponsored two fashion shows in the city of Indianapolis titled FAME (Fashion, Art, & Music Experience), which is also a series of events that provides a platform and market for artists from all disciplines to collaborate and showcase their skills, talents and creations through a unique innovative experience. MELI has also participated in various fashion shows in the Midwest and allowed others to gain experience and knowledge of the brand. MELI currently has a showroom in the Stutz Business Center located in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. The next step for MELI is another storefront, this time in downtown Los Angeles, California. Internship and employment opportunities are also coming up for the MELI team. Website: Meli-intl.com

Instagram: @meli_intl

