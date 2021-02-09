Bevy Smith talks about falling in love with fashion

To the casual Bravo watcher and pop culture fan, Bevy smith is the hilarious and outspoken television personality who bridges the gap between fashion and entertainment like no other. But like anyone who has seen his celebrity critical style on the Wendy Williams Show or as a co-host of Fashion queens (RIP) can attest to this, Smith’s commentary is insightful, incisive, and no bullshit, a rarity among the pleasures and yes-people of Hollywood.

Indeed, it’s easy to forget that Smith holds some of the most successful fashion credentials of anyone working in entertainment. Although her auntie character and contagious presence have made her a household name, behind that façade is someone who has spent years rising through the ranks in fashion and beauty publishing, and becoming one from the main advertising managers, where she has developed close relationships with some of the biggest fashion houses. and designers around the world.

She received free gifts from all the big brands (fresh off the catwalks), went to all the international fashion shows and attended the most lavish VIP parties. Either way, such a lifestyle would be synonymous with having officially ‘made it’, especially for a curvy black woman like Smith who grew up in Harlem. But beneath that shiny exterior was someone who felt empty, dissatisfied, and in the throes of a personal crisis.

This is increasingly documented in his new book: “Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie.” In the memoir, which was published in January, Smith recounts the lessons, pitfalls, sorrows and triumphs she endured in her life and career as an accomplished businesswoman who worked in a domain that often rejected people who resembled it.

PAPER caught up with Smith to get her take on the current state of the industry, how she fell in love with fashion, and the biggest advice on reinventing herself.

Bevy Smith at the Met’s “Notes on Camp” Gala in 2019

How have you lived this experience in the past and sharing the ups and downs of your career for this book? It was great for me because I love all of these memories and I love to see my growth. I take pride in myself for becoming a better person. I take pride in myself for allowing myself to be seen in a very vulnerable way and to stand in my truth that way. I love that I am telling the story of petite brunette Bevy and that so many people are going to find kinship with her especially girls who grow up in the hood who often have brave faces even though they are shy or calm. . That was one of the best things about it. Hearing other black women say that in order to protect myself in my community or just the world at large, I had to put on this strong black female personality. But no no no, we can remember that and we can also tap into our little girl and be vulnerable and open.

It was interesting to see you writing about what the publishing landscape looked like at the time. What do you think of the industry now? Since it’s so different, do you have any thoughts, good or bad, about the state of the media today? I am so happy to see the doors finally open to Blacks and Maroons in publishing in these traditionally white spaces. My only problem is that I wish there was still money connected like it was when it was an all white industry. I wish you had the opportunity to be a magazine editor and have a car and a driver at your disposal, and fly first class, and have a dress allowance, and all those things that were happening in my era. I wish you had that. But the business has changed so much. Now you are forced to be not only writers and editors but also internet personalities, social media influencers on behalf of the magazine you are working with. You need to make sure that everything you write receives enough clicks. It’s a lot more pressure. Once upon a time, you wrote an article and that’s what you did. That was it. So, I don’t like the extra work you have been given. But I’m happy to see people of color, especially blacks and browns, have access to these opportunities.

Phew, I felt that! It is stressful enough to worry about your social presence alone without the pressure of exploiting it for a career. These media entities try to act like it’s for your greater good, but it really is for their greater good because if you build your personal brand and use it on their platform, they are eye-catching. .

Bevy Smith as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live!” From Andy Cohen!

In this chapter of your life, your restlessness has given you more opportunities than ever before. What are some of the things that you enjoy the most about your current situation? Well I love that I wake up and decide how I want my day to go. I run this ship. I’m able to say yes and no to what I’m going to do and it’s a great feeling. It’s a very good feeling of independence and freedom. I love that traveling is part of my life now. I don’t travel for work now, I travel for fun, and I take about six incredible trips a year. Once upon a time, I would go to Milan or Paris and take piggyback trips. It’s much better now. I’ve always wanted to be a world traveler and that’s something I’ve been able to do for the past fifteen years since leaving Rolling Stone. I have traced this path.

Back to fashion. I know we’ve touched on the publishing landscape, but how invested are you in the fashion industry? Are you still in love with fashion or is it bittersweet? No, I’m no longer in love with fashion, but I love fashion. I always like to comment on fashion. But I also love now that I have this great platform where I can showcase people. When I was on Page Six TV it was great that I could mention LaQuan Smith or to talk about Kerby from Pyer moss. I love having this ability to amplify people who may not have been exposed on national television or that kind of recognition. I still love fashion and still am in the fashion business which is also something that I think is very important especially as we are seeing all these little black designers emerging. I love Sergio hudson. I’m so excited to see what’s going on for him and I really hope now that means he’s going to get into department stores, that he can have a really big, solid retail business. I want it to have the same opportunities that we have seen from small independent, white and Asian designers. I am proud of my friend Kimberly Goldson. His collection is now at Saks Fifth Avenue. So I am [fashion] in that kind of way.

The book is titled Bevels and you fit dozens of them throughout, but if you had to boil it down to maybe one big piece of advice you’d give to anyone who might be stuck in a rut or don’t know how to turn their life upside down, what would you say? ? My number one Bevelation is that it gets bigger later, it really does. I’m in awe of the fact that I’m 54 and literally about to embark on another career or another career and I’m so excited about it. I love that it’s an evolution and it’s ongoing and it’s happening for me at this age. I have a feeling that once upon a time it wouldn’t have been possible. But we live in different times and as long as you stay relevant I don’t think age is more of a barrier to entry. I just feel like I have all this interesting information. I have amazing relationships and so whatever I want to do I am very well equipped to do it and probably do it faster than the average person due to the relationships I have and years of experience and therefore a very strong skill set.

Photos courtesy of Bevy Smith and via Getty