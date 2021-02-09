Parents dress their daughters as pioneering women for Black History Month





Jalen and Keyonna Seawright have found a unique way to teach black history to their young daughters: to make it as interactive as possible. The couple recently dressed their daughters, Karington, 3, and Kaidence, 2, to play famous pioneering black women during the month of February. “We know, like, in this whole pandemic and things like that, we had to be creative in the way we were trying to celebrate Black History Month,” Jalen told FOX TV stations on Monday. RELATED: Utah School Cancels Class After ‘Reluctantly’ Letting Parents Withdraw From Black History Month Program Recently, the little girls donned brown overcoats and glasses to look like civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in 1955. The family then visited the Henry Ford Museum. in Dearborn to see the exact bus that cemented Parks’ place in the history books. “Happy 108th birthday to Rosa Parks!” Jalen posted on Instagram. The Seawrights also styled their daughters in yellow peacoats and red headbands to look like poet Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old who recited her verses at President Joe Biden’s inauguration and, more recently, at the Super Bowl LV. RELATED: ‘They’re the ones who honor us every day’: Amanda Gorman honors frontline workers in Super Bowl poem “When I watched the inauguration, she [Gorman] “That’s not what you really see in the media regarding black women, and that’s what I like to hope for them,” Jalen said. “I hope they can learn that no matter what someone tells them they can’t do, they remember ‘Hey my parents taught me that I’m perfect and I can do anything. that I want to do, ” Keyonna said. “There is no limit.” The couple are also planning to dress their daughters as Mae Jemison, the first black astronaut to travel to space. The concept is not new to husband and wife. They said they had had similar experiences while learning about black history as children. “This is how we want to teach our daughters,” Jalen said. He said he didn’t believe it was too early to teach them black history. “There has been a lot of conversation about what is going on in the world that is going on around our house,” he explained. “With Black History Month this year, I definitely think it stands out because there is more attention on the subject of racial reconciliation and bringing people together. The couple said they are also doing other art projects with their daughters to help them learn more about their history. They encouraged other families to find innovative ways to teach history to their children. “Engage with stories that are different from yours or stories from your legacy,” Jalen said. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

