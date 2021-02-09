Fashion
If you’re up to the move, try the most recent $ 1 billion mark
Target
All in Motion is the 10th Targets brand to hit the $ 1 billion sales mark, which began with Cat & Jack, a children’s brand that increased volume for other in-house launches and donated to Target the confidence to move away from traditional brands, from power plants. like Mossimo and Merona, who were abandoned, paving the way for bigger margins and control over their own destiny.
Cat & Jack has made over $ 2 billion in volume since his reverence in 2016. Other members of the $ 2 billion club include the food and drink brand Good & Gather, Up & Up, a product brand personal care and home cleaning; and Threshold, home furnishings.
Target has made a concerted effort to strengthen its private label, launching over 30 private labels over the past five years, including A New Day, womenswear, Kona Sol, swimwear, Goodfellow & Co., menswear. and Project 62 for household items.
All in Motion provided a solution for the whole family at a time when comfort and value were (and still are) so important. As families have started spending more time at home than ever before, sportswear and loungewear have become everyday favorite leggings, said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of the style and brands owned by Target, adding that All in Motion was outpacing industry growth and driving market share gains at Target.
Our owned brands really are a differentiator for Target, Sando said. In its first year, All in Motion has stood out in the market, providing customers with incredible athletic wear and sporting goods for whatever their everyday life brings them, at value only to the target. We pride ourselves on our brands meeting evolving customer needs and creating moments of daily comfort and joy for the whole family when they need it most.
Target has been using consumer feedback in planning and designing clothing for some time, a practice that was first done with Cat & Jack. Brian Cornell, CEO of Target, told me when the brand launched in 2016 that it was co-created with kids weighing in on everything from colors to designs, and that Cat & Jack was a role model for launching brands with recommendations from Real People.
All in Motion, which boasts over 700 items, leveraged Targets’ in-house design team using Intel’s thousands consumers with finesse All the intuitive details of Motions. Sando said teams at Target took to the Fitness Circuit to find out what consumers wanted, listening and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and children across the country. One thing has become very clear: Customers want quality sportswear and sporting goods that they trust.
Using sustainably sourced materials and offering an inclusive size range from XS to 4X for women, S to 3X for men and XS-XXL for children were top priorities for consumers. Top sellers include yoga mats, leggings, and sports bras, which Sando says are very hard to come by. The brand touts durability, claiming that the majority of All in Motion sportswear incorporates durable materials.
Target is still listening to customers a year after the launch of All in Motion. The latest conversations from retailers and customer feedback led to Targets’ first transparent collection, which launched in January. Our guests have asked for comfort, soft fabrics, versatility and performance, Sando said, adding that the collection lives up to the high-end sportswear brands.
Target in All in Motions in the first year sold 21,000 pounds of hand weights and kettlebells, which the retailer said would be enough steel to build a second Eiffel Tower, and 7 million square feet of yoga mats, enough to cover 122 football pitches.
All in Motion’s prices range from $ 3.49 for a set of weights to $ 120 for a men’s parka. The seamless range starts at $ 10 for a girls’ short sleeve ombre t-shirt.
All in Motion uses high quality fabrics and incorporates features often associated with premium sportswear brands, including moisture wicking, water resistance, UPF50-plus protection, and weight control. smells, as well as details such as zip pockets and thumbholes in the sleeves.
Target features models of various shapes and sizes wearing All in Motion online, underscoring its belief in inclusivity, and the retailers’ marketing campaign follows its policy of not retouching photos.
