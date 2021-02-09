Evelyn Siao, 21, wins first prize in Fashion Scholarship Fund competition

Evelyn Siao, 21, received the Fashion scholarship fund first prize, the Chairman’s Award, which took home $ 17,500 this year.

Siaos’ victory was announced in a virtual celebration on January 12, 2021, which featured celebrity appearances from Virgil Abloh and Ryan Seacrest.

It was really surprising at first, said Siao. Even when I submitted my case study, I didn’t expect to win anything, let alone be in the top four.

Through the case study competition, the Fashion Scholarship Fund is awarding scholarships to students at 66 universities in the U.S. These scholarships help students interested in various facets of the fashion industry including product design, marketing and merchandising, marketing analysis and supply chain. This year, 650 applications and around 120 scholarships were awarded.

Lehigh first partnered with the Fashion Scholarship Fund in 2007, and students have regularly won scholarships since, said Nevena Koukova, associate professor of marketing and campus educational advisor for the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Despite the lack of a fashion or design program at Lehigh, six Lehigh students received scholarships in 2020.

Siao, however, is the university’s first finalist.

According to the Fashion Scholarship Fund website, this year’s case study was asked to identify a current political, cultural or social phenomenon and select a product from a pre-existing fashion, beauty, or lifestyle brand. to integrate the phenomenon into a website and in-store merchandise campaign, while maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the brand.

Siao designed a campaign to Levi Strauss & Co. called #DeeperPockets. This campaign aims to reduce the gender pay gap by creating a line of jeans with deeper pockets for women, Siao said.

(The campaign) was mainly inspired by my grandmother, said Siao. She must have worked very hard, and at the time, you weren’t expected to work. She was discouraged from going to college and working outside the home. Despite all of this, she always worked very hard and has proven herself.

The concept of deeper pockets came into play when Siao said she began to notice that men’s pants have much deeper pockets than women’s pants. She said that while men can leave the house with everything they need in their pockets, women often have to carry a handbag.

Although the inequalities in pay and pocket size are very different, Siao said it would be interesting to combine the two and create a cause that women would like to champion.

Evelyns’ case was unique because it was relevant to the current social moment in time, said David Canfield, 14, a former Fashion Scholarship Fund fellow and current member of the Alumni Council. But more importantly, it’s easy to perform. It’s a great idea that you can actually bring to market, which I think is often where students struggle.

Siaos’ presentation featured the design of the jeans and their pockets, as well as a marketing campaign, distribution plan and cost analysis.

Students develop their presentations mostly on their own, but Koukova and FSF alumni can provide guidance and feedback to students.

When Evelyn shared (her presentation) with me a week before the final deadline, I was really impressed, Koukova said. I think it’s a very creative idea. For me, this pun with deep pockets meaning two different things is an amazing idea. She also took this very seriously and put a lot of work into the different elements of the proposal.

According to the Fashion Scholarship Fund, scholarship recipients must use their money for something related to school, work, or an internship. Siao said she hoped to use her money to help pay her school fees to give back to her parents.

Koukova said that while the prize money is an important aspect of winning a scholarship, there are other, more important, long-term benefits. She said the Fashion Scholarship Fund provides internship opportunities, career fairs, employment opportunities for seniors, summer workshops, a mentorship program and alumni relations.

For now, Siaos’ proposal remains an idea, however, she told a marketer at Levi Strauss & Co. is aware of his case study and could potentially take it forward.

Levis is obviously a fashion supporter Scholarship fund, Canfield said. I think this is a great idea, so hopefully Shell will hear something from them.

In order to involve more students, Koukova visits the core courses of the College of Business, such as intro level marketing and supply chain management, and introduces students to both competition and fashionn industry. This year, she said she would take those classes on Zoom.

Lehigh students wishing to get involved in next year’s competition can contact Nevena Koukovone to [email protected] for more information. The case study prompts for 2022 will be released this month and the deadline to apply is October 2021.

I think a lot of students should try it, said Siao. This is a great opportunity, especially if you are interested in fashion. I have loved fashion since I was very young, but I think it gave me confidence and reassured me that it is something I should pursue.