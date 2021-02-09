Startup of the week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices





RIYADH: There is nothing better than knowing that you are looking good and receiving praise from others for your sense of style.

We always make fashion choices; after all, we have to dress every day. Style is a very personal matter and is constantly changing depending on our mood, our surroundings and what is going on in our lives. Taking the advice of a personal shopper like Hussain Komait can make our fashion dilemmas a lot easier to solve.

Komait, founder of Komait Shopping and Retail, had the idea to become a personal shopper while studying and working in the fashion industry in France. He has worked as a business advisor for some of the biggest fashion brands and met clients all over the world who were seeking professional fashion advice.

I really enjoyed working at Louis Vuitton and before this training at Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, said Komait. But at some point, you feel like you only reflect a specific brand vision when working on it, not your own. So, I realized that if I wanted to share my own vision with fashion lovers, I had to work solo.

Komait was inspired by the movie The Devil Wears Prada to create his own account: Khaleeji Wears Prada.

The name reflected what I loved about fashion at that age. I absolutely loved the movie! This is, after all, one of the main reasons I was inspired to come to Paris and study fashion in the first place, he said.

As for the Khaleeji part, I am extremely proud of the Arabian Gulf heritage and culture, and have tried to reflect that in everything I do. So, I wanted to add something that not only other khaleeji fashion lovers could relate to, but also serve as a window for anyone who wanted to understand what the region’s fashion culture is like.

Komait then changed her company name to her last name and realized that people seemed to interact with her more than with the original version. I feel better now and more personal, he says.

Komait traded his career in economics for one in the fashion industry.

He loves beauty, elegance, and passionate craftsmanship, and his customers appreciate unique, high-end fashion. In her own words, these are people who want fashion advice and want some hard-to-obtain new or limited edition pieces that also match their personal style.

I believe the elegance of your mind is reflected in your appearance, he said.

What makes the Komaits company special is its vast experience in fashion and the location of the company, which is based in the fashion capital of the world, Paris. I’ve been there since 2014, providing customers with rare and hard-to-find products at the best prices, through my connections with my colleagues and friends in the industry. In addition, we provide unique fashion items of non-European origin, such as Turkish, American and Australian. In addition, our team is fluent in Arabic, English and French.

Komait mentioned how the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19) has challenged him and has affected his business.

My work experienced a hiccup, as the French shops were closed for quite a long time due to the quarantine rules. However, I managed to find my way around this issue, and thanks to my good relationships with contacts and major industry players, I got most of the parts I was looking for with ease.

Komait aims to grow in the coming years. I would love to include new aspiring designers from all over the world. I want to create a diverse fashion and style platform for anyone who enjoys unique fashion and enjoys exploring new fashion cultures from all over the world.

He said his goal was to expand the scope of his services, build a creative workshop, and start visualizing his own creations on major runways around the world.

