Digital Fashion Weeks Struggling With Latecomers – WWD

How are digital fashion weeks like cell phones? To some extent, they removed the absolute need to show up on time, which led to a more exploded schedule in key capitals New York, Milan and Paris.

Celine, Acne Studios and Off-White were among the brands that ditched the recent menswear week in Paris and opted to show later, while Maison Margiela announced it would unveil its spring couture collections and fall student ready-to-wear after their respective collections. fashion week – exact dates yet to be determined. Citing “technical reasons,” Versace said it would release its fall 2021 unisex collection on March 5, after the women’s shows in Milan, but also not affiliated with Paris Fashion Week, scheduled for March 1-9.

According to Donatella Versace, “Being a digital event has its benefits. One of them is the ability to connect with your audience whenever you think it’s the right time. “

The recently released U.S. collection calendar also reflects that many designers will be unveiling their new lines long after the official New York Fashion Week schedule, which runs February 14-17. There are even a few early risers.

The organizers of Fashion Week in Europe say it is a tiny minority of brands that are falling off schedule, either by design or due to production or technical delays in the wake of the pandemic and its many restrictions.

Meanwhile, data from ListenFirst suggests huge audiences for digital fashion shows can be found outside of staged weeks.

According to her stats, the full live show that generated the most views on YouTube in 2020 was the Saint Laurent desert-themed women’s show for spring 2021, which went live on December 15 – over two months old. after Paris Fashion Week, in which he normally participated before the pandemic.

“Yves Saint Laurent has 16 million fans or subscribers on social media – they can reach their audience on social media about a new collection without needing the amplification of a formal fashion week,” said said Lisa Grant Damico, director of account management at ListenFirst.

Likewise, Dolce & Gabbana, which has 43.6 million fans or subscribers on social media, had more than 200,000 video views around the YouTube live stream of its fall 2021 men’s show, also unaffiliated with the Milan Fashion Week.

“It’s the smaller brands with no social media audience that benefit the most from their participation in fashion week, and suffer from the absence of those in person,” said Grant Damico.

In general, the digital fashion weeks that replaced the physical weeks during the pandemic “just don’t advance social media in the same way,” she noted.

To know: 18,192 tweets used the hashtag #PFW around Paris Fashion Week between September 28 and October 6, 2020, an 87% drop from the 139,403 tweets using the hashtag #PFW between September 23 and October 6, 2020. October 1, 2019..

“In this context, there is little social media benefit for established fashion brands to stick to the traditional fashion week schedule,” concluded Grant Damico.

Indeed, there were pre-pandemic examples of established brands winning the social engagement contest without participating in what was then New York Fashion Week. These included Tom Ford, according to ListenFirst.

Ralph Toledano, president of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, which hosts Paris Fashion Week, said he would stick to an official schedule, whether the shows are digital or in person, as it brings a “common industry rhythm”. as well as “communication and marketing synergies” for participating brands and designers.

“Having fixed dates forces designers to showcase their collections at some point, otherwise the collections would never be finished as the creative teams would keep trying to improve them,” Toledano said in an interview.

In addition, “being part of the most selective and prestigious fashion week is a major challenge and a tremendous motivation for designers,” he said. “As soon as the physical performances start again, the unity in a place and in a time will not be called into question.”

Toledano noted that brands that weren’t ready on time in recent fashion weeks would not be penalized for giving up their slots.

“It has indeed happened that some brands did not show up during fashion week, but each time they returned to the official calendar,” he said. “We have seen a strong interest for brands to belong to the federation platform initiated last year with Launchmetrics. The platform has become a real medium which greatly benefits their visibility. It includes videos from the official calendar, a magazine, specific events, as well as collaborations with our partners, cultural institutions and a space dedicated to houses.

Adapting to a more exploded fashion calendar, Launchmetrics indicated last week that it would only release data in March at the “end of the season” rather than at the close of fashion weeks in the four main capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Camera della Moda, also praised the “comparison value” inherent in organized fashion weeks and the sense of community they nurture.

“Fashion weeks, whether digital or physical, create a collective energy that brings our system to life,” he told WWD. “If everyone went their own way, in no time you would lose the magic that comes from confrontation or challenge. Young people and new brands would risk having even less access to the market, new products would find less room, interest in fashion would diminish over time – an interest amplified by the union of a creative energy that coexists in a space or at least within a defined period. “

Fashion weeks also have a professional purpose, argued Capasa.

“It gives everyone who works in the fashion community the opportunity to discover the new trends of the season and to get a full picture of what’s going on,” he explained. “For brands, it’s also important because fashion week generally brings media interest and more buzz and it gives the brand the opportunity to show its work in an established environment, already known and with a fixed audience.

Retail executives have adapted to a more extensive and irregular roster of digital shows, although few consider it ideal.

“With a fragmented schedule, we as a company have been nimble and have adapted by doing remote appointments, but that poses challenges,” said Mia Young, Head of Merchant at Lane Crawford, based in Hong Kong. “When the travel restrictions are lifted and we go back to the in-person shows and buying appointments, we’d prefer the brands to stick to the schedule.”

“With the move to virtual fashion weeks, the limits of a defined fashion calendar no longer really exist,” said Roopal Patel, senior vice president and fashion director at Saks Fifth Avenue. “Given the current environment, we have the flexibility to view collections off the calendar. As long as brands meet their delivery needs and work within that time frame, I think it’s okay for designers to showcase their collections in the seasonal period.

“We would be at a stalemate without Digital Fashion Weeks, so I applaud designers for thinking outside the box and finding innovative ways to engage with us in this new form,” Patel added.

Natalie Kingham, Global Fashion Manager at Matchesfashion.com, said she is always looking to uncover the most interesting design talent, “and so it’s important for us to make sure we don’t let schedules dictate how we work with them.

“There are a lot of collections currently shown through Zoom or other digital platforms, which presents some challenges – mainly the fact that you can’t see or touch the clothes, which is very important,” Kingham said. “Whatever form these fashion weeks take, we are determined to ensure that we continue to have visibility on emerging young talent around the world, whether virtual or physical.

In the meantime, brands continue to experiment, with Off-White and Rejina Pyo among those who have recently stepped back from fashion weeks and gone at a see-now-buy-now pace. Gucci, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta are among the biggest brands which have also unveiled collections at offbeat times in recent months.

Organizers in Milan and Paris noted that early afternoon time slots are the most popular because they offer the best chance of capturing live viewers in Europe, North America and Asia.

However, the two weeks also allow international media and streaming partners to share their content in other time zones.

In Paris, the rules of the federation dictate that “each brand ‘owns’ its niche, and a new niche can only be assigned to a specific brand if it becomes available,” noted Toledano. “Of course, we’ll be back to the shows in person – we all can’t wait to be there, the digital feeling will never be the same as in person. But we will keep our recent innovations in the future, because in the coming decades we will live in a physical world.

Grant Damico of ListenFirst suggests that the 2:30 pm time slot is “about to hit a sweet spot.”

According to his data, considering the top 10 Louis Vuitton posts that generated the most responses on social media, 60% of them were posted between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. CET, while 70% of the top 10 posts by Chanel were uploaded between 2 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. CET.

“Plus, there isn’t a month that looks particularly bad for fashion content sharing,” said Grant Damico, adding a curious qualifier: “It’s worth noting that among the top 10 posts that generated the no more replies for Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton, none of these posts were released on a Thursday. “

