FASHION IS NOW – The Fashinnovation manifesto





Since 2018, FASHINNOVATION has welcomed more than 400 of the biggest fashion innovators to audiences representing 120 countries. Respected voices like Diane Von Furstenberg, Susan Rockefeller, Kenneth Cole, Julie Gilhart and Fern Mallis. It is in partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, Parsons School of Design, FIT, LIM College, Fashion Trust Arabia, etc. as well as support from the United Nations Office of Partnerships. On February 11, 2021, starting at 8:15 a.m. during a redesigned NYFW, FASHINNOVATION will bring together international business leaders, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, fashion designers and creatives at a time when new ideas are most needed under their 2020 slogan of “Fashion is NOW”. In the film recently produced by Fashinnovation and their creative director – Vinicius Monteiro – titled Fashion Is NOW, the participants included: Mara Hoffman, Giulio Bonazzi (founder of Aquafil), Nigel Barker (fashion photographer), Larry Milstein (founder, PRZM ), Stephanie Thomas (Founder at Cur8able), Stephanie Benedetto (Founder of Queen of Raw), Christopher Lacy (Co-founder of Retail Revolution), Jason Naylor (Artist), Arwa Alammari (Designer), Burak Cakmak (Former Dean of Parsons School of Design) and Javier Goyeneche (founder of EcoAlf). Speakers on February 11 will include Steve Madden, Donna Karan, Tonne Goodman and many more. It will be a 12 hour day with a full knowledge program. The Fashinnovation platform, founded by Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães, showcased global conversations that have inspired and triggered groundbreaking actions and changes in our industry. What started as a physical event during NYFW after Covid has turned into a digital high and has grown from 1K to 100K audiences in 129 countries. “The fashion industry needed a big change and I think COVID has pushed that change forward,” founders Marcelo and Jordana Guimarães said. Global talks transcend borders and amplify topics such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), social impact, diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, connectivity and new technologies, all seen through the prism innovation. JOIN February 11, 2021 – Free registration by CLICKING HERE!

