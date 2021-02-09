MAGIC Pop-Up in Orlando to feature curated assortment – WWD

MAGIC takes the plunge.

After the pandemic forced the show operator to convert to digital exhibits last year, the company is back in the water with the MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, which kicks off today at the Orange County Convention Center. The show runs through Thursday and will include brands that have traditionally shown at WWDMAGIC, Stitch, Project Women’s and MICAM Americas in Las Vegas. The limited-capacity, date-driven event will focus on the feminine trend and contemporary clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as an assortment of classic and contemporary brands for men.

In addition to MAGIC, the pop-up will also include women’s clothing in Nevada and the Offprice Show, which also moved from Vegas to Florida for this edition of the show. WWIN is focused on women’s fashion and accessories and Offprice will continue to specialize in discounted clothing, accessories and footwear in a variety of categories.

In the name of safety, the show offers more of an “curated selection,” according to Kelly Helfman, business president of Informa Markets Fashion, owner of MAGIC, and will feature a few hundred brands. While many of the big labels that would typically be on display in Las Vegas will be absent, Helfman believes the eclectic assortment will appeal to a wide range of retailers.

She said a few thousand buyers have pre-registered for the show – big boxes, department and specialty stores, as well as independents. And a last minute check with registered retailers to make sure they were there revealed they were indeed on board. “They are there,” she said. “Our goal was to attract deep, quality retail clients to this show, and we are seeing it happen.”

Helfman added that before deciding to go ahead with a live event, MAGIC conducted surveys of exhibitors and attendees and found that many are willing to return to events in person. “They want to come back to the live events and do business,” she said.

This prompted the company to seek a location that would be safe and convenient for its community. With Las Vegas still closed to big events, they moved to Orlando – a move she called “obvious”.

The Orlando County Convention Center is only 15 minutes from the airport and offers a centralized layout with several hotels, restaurants, and retail stores within walking distance, limiting the requirements for shuttles, taxis and transportation. other means of transport.

Even so, to safely host an in-person event as the pandemic continues to plague the world, the MAGIC team will implement strict health and safety precautions, including proof of negative COVID-19 tests. for all participants, before arriving or on site. . The aisles will be 20 feet or more wide to allow for six feet social distancing, and face masks and temperature controls will be required for exhibitors and attendees.

Once inside, attendees will discover that the majority of vendors will be female brands such as Chinese Laundry, Elan International, Lush Clothing, Hale Bob, Bed / Stu, Laundry by Shelli Segal and Nicole Miller in Women and Psycho Bunny. and Hook & Tackle. at men’s.

While MAGIC started out as a men’s show and continues to be important to the men’s retail community, Helfman said the response from the women’s segment to the pop-up was “really strong” why the mixture will be weighted in that direction. “But we also have a lot of men’s brands, so men’s retailers will be happy,” she said.

The MAGIC Pop-Up will also feature a variety of live and pre-recorded educational programming. On February 9, Ashley Alderson, Founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub, will discuss the topic of customer engagement: how to attract, engage and develop lasting customer relationships. Later today, Helfman and Wendy Bendoni, professor and president of fashion marketing at Woodbury University, will provide a trend alert session with celebrity host actress Rachel McCord. This will be followed by Helfman, Alderson and Taylor Jones, owner and CEO of Shop The Tiny Closet, who will address the question of how to stand out on social media in 2021.

On February 10, Darlene Mitchell, Retail Store Advisor and Coach, will speak on “The Five Most Important Inventory Planning Tips You’ll Need To Be Successful”. In the afternoon, Josh Orr, founder of Streamline Retail, will address: “The New Retail: The E-commerce Experience for Brick-and-Mortar Retail”. This will be followed by Amiyra Perkins of WGSN, director of its Mindset trends division, who will be joined by Noah Zagor, director and senior strategist in North America for men, to explore the fall trends in men’s clothing and for women.

Finally, on February 11, Erin McDonald, Director of Marketing at Informa Fashion, will help retailers learn how to most effectively navigate the digital salon space. And that will be followed by McCord hosting a session with “Gossip Girl” actress Jessica Szohr, as they talk about fashion, trends and being new moms.

In addition to pop-pp, Informa Markets Fashion is also hosting virtual events this month for its other US shows in partnership with B2B e-commerce platform NuOrder. The virtual project will run until February 15, MAGIC digital will run until March 1 and MICAM Americas until March 16. Coterie Digital will begin virtually on February 16 and run until March 16.

And looking down the road, Helfman said Informa still plans to move forward with in-person events in the second half of this year, with WWDMAGIC, Project, Project Women’s, MAGIC Men’s, MICAM Americas and Sourcing at MAGIC. , scheduled for August. From 9 to 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Coterie from September 19 to 21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York.

“We hope this is the start of the return to live events,” Helfman said of the pop-up. She said Informa has also recently hosted events in Asia and the United States and they have been successful with “a positive return on investment.” We are therefore monitoring the situation closely to ensure that we too can put on a safe show. “

That being said, Helfman sees a lasting impact of the pandemic with the use of a “hybrid” model of in-person and digital events.

“It will be part of the future,” she said, adding that because “there is no one size fits all” the goal is to offer both. “Fashion industry business events are moving towards a more ominichannel approach.”

For those who go digital, Informa is working harder with retailers to help them navigate online platforms and has also added direct credit card payments to make the ordering process easier. In addition, the platform is now more “product driven than brand driven,” she said.

But no matter how strong a digital experience is, in-person purchases simply cannot be replaced. “Fashion is so tactile and you really want to touch and feel the product,” she says. And while retailers may feel comfortable working directly with some of their existing suppliers in their showrooms or virtually, discovering new brands from a distance is difficult.

“So the future will be a hybrid,” she said. “We are really excited about how the trade show industry will evolve to better engage our community.”