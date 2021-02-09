Takeo Kobayashi, 72, was an influential fashion designer in Hawaii

Honolulu fashion designer and influencer Takeo Kobayashi died in Honolulu, where he had resided since 1971, on Friday, longtime friend Yu Shing Ting said.

Born March 20, 1948 in Yunohama, Japan and raised in Tokyo, he was 72 years old.

Kobayashi died of natural causes, Ting said.

Co-founder, along with his life and business partner Eric Chandler, of 2Couture, a design and special events company, Kobayashi received the Governor of the Year award and created dresses for several Hawaii First Ladies. and beauty pageant winners including Miss America Carolyn Sapp Daniels, Miss Hawai’i USA Aureana Tseu and Miss Hawaii Desiree Moana Cruz.

“For my contest at Miss America, Takeo designed a gorgeous champagne-colored lace evening dress with long sleeves covered with iridescent crystal bugle beads, each hand-sewn.” Cruz said in an email. “It was like heaven,

She said that she not only cherished “the whole sewing experience of being carefully measured from head to toe, creating a double muslin and then being draped in wonderful fabrics,” but the friendship of a whole life that resulted from it.

Other celebrities who have worn their designs include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rosie Perez, Vivian Wu, Elizibeth Lindsey, Kelly Hu, and Miss Universe Brooke Lee.

The couple, who served as contest directors for Miss Hawaii USA and Miss Teen Hawaii USA, acquiring the franchise in 2000, have regularly coached young talent such as Jason Momoa, “possibly their most famous discovery,” said Honolulu photographer Marc Schecter, who worked with them for over 30 years.

“Jason was dating one of their contestants – he was around 19, they thought he had a promise,” Schechter said. “They started working with him, cultivated his modeling career and sent him to auditions for Baywatch Hawaii,” where Momoa launched his acting career.

“It was kind of like a finishing school,” added Schechter. “Many young people came to them as raw talents and learned to be ladies and gentlemen; within six weeks of the re-enactment process, they would become more balanced, learning everything from how to walk to how to answer difficult questions.

Another protégé, Pamela Kimura, said she first met the couple at the age of 19 and modeled their evening dresses in fashion shows.

“With their encouragement, I entered their preliminary Miss Waikiki pageant and was fortunate enough to be named Miss Hawaii in 1992,” Kimura said.

A graduate of the Nippon Designers School in Tokyo, Kobayashi attended the ArtCenter in Los Angeles and arrived in Hawaii at age 23.

He has worked as an art director for Shirokiya and Mitsukoshi department stores and duty free shops in Honolulu, and as a Japanese dialogue coach and actor for television shows including Baywatch Hawaii, My Wife and Kids, North Shore, and ER.

He and Chandler, who died in 2019, also produced fashion shows for local nonprofits,

In 2006, Kobayashi and Sandy Pohl, wife of Chinatown gallery owner Louis Pohl, co-founded FACE of Nu’uanu, which became Honolulu’s first Fashion Week, showcasing local emerging designers and drawing large crowds.

“This is the first time in Hawaii that we’ll have so many designers together,” Kobayashi said in an October 12, 2006 Honolulu Star-Bulletin article. “I’m amazed that so many people have come, ages 10 to 87. years.”

In 2008, Kobayashi and Chandler received a Legacy Award from the Music Foundation of Hawai’i for their stage design, including that of “Madame Butterfly” from the Hawai’i Opera Theater.

For their many friends, it was impossible to separate the two, Schechter said: “We have always referred to them in the plural, like Takeo and Eric; they always worked together.

But Kobayashi’s individual dream, having studied calligraphy as a child, was to paint, said Sandy Pohl, who has organized several exhibitions for him.

“Takeo was a wonderful watercolorist of ethereal works on rice paper,” said Pohl. “During the 18 years that we have worked together, he always said that his main ambition and goal was to be an artist,” she added, noting that his work was selling well.

“Takeo has always been elegant, sweet and kind,” said Cruz. “He always saw the best in others and made sure to give a word of encouragement or a compliment to savor later.

“He made it all fun and delicious,” Pohl said.

Kobayashi is survived by his brother Masao Kobayashi and his sister Kimiko Kobayashi in Japan.

Those who knew him are invited to remember facebook.com/groups/erictakeo.