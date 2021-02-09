Mom and daughter celebrate black history with everyday outfit





GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WOOD) A mother and daughter from Grand Rapids celebrate Black History Month with a special dress up game. Every day in February, Taylor Trotter takes photos of her 5-year-old daughter, Paisley, dressed as different Blacks in history. They put the photos side by side, post them on Facebook, and use the caption to tell the story of different black pioneers. “I really wanted to make sure she likes both sides of herself and loves who she is,” Trotter said as she sat next to her daughter. The couple have been posting the side-by-side photos every Black History month for three years now. Paisley has dressed as Sojourner Truth, Stokely Carmichael, Viola Davis, and Kamala Harris, among others. At the end of the month, all the photos are put in a book for Paisley to look at and learn from throughout the year. This year, the Trotters are also using their annual Black History Month project to pay special tribute to the lives of Blacks lost to police brutality. Trotter says she teaches Paisley the stories of people like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. “If she’s old enough to experience racism, which unfortunately we have many times over, the kids are old enough to know more,” Trotter said. “I just want to educate him now. You don’t know everyone’s intentions, and the world may perceive you differently just because of the color of your skin. “ Trotter says she realizes that Paisley’s experience as a biracial child will likely be very different from hers. She says she wants her daughter to have the tools to fight hate and have the inspiration to keep moving forward like everyone who came before her. “Just knock down the glass ceiling. When you get there, it doesn’t mean you have to be stopped. You go through these barriers and you can do whatever you want as long as you have that mindset in life, ”Trotter said. Trotter says that on the last day of the month, she dressed Paisley as herself to remind her that she is black history too. The 5-year-old says she hopes to one day make history by becoming President of the United States. To follow the Trotter’s daily publications on Black History Month, check out their Facebook page.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos