George Fisher talks about New Zealand, Vitality Roses and England’s “best” dress | Netball News

George Fisher talks about New Zealand, the "best" England dress ever, the Vitality Legends series and more in his latest Netball Diary

So much has happened since my last diary, you might want to have a cup of tea for this one, but before I dive in I just want to say that I really hope you all kept yourself as good as possible. .

We always have some really weird times so keep talking to the people around you, do what you can to stay active and also hopefully you can enjoy all the live netball coming up as well.

So what has happened since my last post? Well, I was lucky to be able to go to New Zealand for a month on tour. I found it so exciting not only to be back with the Roses, but also to know that I would be going back to New Zealand again to play this season with Southern Steel.

I actually got to meet my new coach and some of my Steel teammates which was so amazing to talk face to face and not just through a screen!

New Zealand was such a cool and very cold place. It was amazing, and yet a little strange, to be in a place that was a little “ normal ” in these days. Once we got out of our two week quarantine after many COVID tests we didn’t need to wear masks anywhere or be socially estranged from others, it was a bit surreal of a certain way.

Here you still go through the same checklist before you leave home now; phone, keys, wallet, mask, hand sanitizer and when you were there it wasn’t a thing. It was weird, but in a very good way.

What were the highlights of the tour? Well everyone argued against the world champions and we learned a lot of positives and lessons from our time there.

Serena’s 100th cap was amazing, her game was on fire; what a moment for her and a total honor to say i played with her in this game.

Personally, I really enjoyed having a good match play and a great competition again. It had been so long and I really enjoyed playing with a lot of different combinations. It was a really positive tour, I loved it.

The Kiwis are phenomenal players. Sulu (Fitzpatrick) in the back had an incredible streak. It was hard to know how to play against her and a good challenge, which I absolutely loved!

I love playing against different styles, for example New Zealand plays completely different to say South Africa or Uganda. I really like to think about what you can do against different teams and how to change my game to get the better against my opponent.

Obviously the Kiwis have their zonal game, and it’s great to face this in person because we do so much analysis and have a lot of tips and tricks up our sleeve – which I obviously can’t tell you because that I would get in big trouble if I did – so dealing with it was so good, especially with the Commonwealth Games around the corner. You think four years is a long cycle, but it really isn’t!

After we got back from New Zealand I spent some time at home with my family and fur babies; I did a lot of cooking, walking my dog, running, and home training.

Plus Kat Ratnapala was awesome letting me be a training partner with Saracens Mavericks until I left for New Zealand. I’m really stuck in it and felt so privileged to be able to come back to the gym and training on the court with the girls.

At the end of the year we had a few camps in England and because of COVID they were completely different from what we are used to.

We were tested regularly and the only time we could all be together was on the court, other times you had to be in your room, masks worn everywhere, everything was disinfected and you had all your meals at the door of your room.

Everything was in place to try to keep everyone as safe as possible – we would do anything to be able to play netball, so we took it all in our stride.

We did a lot of ZOOM from our rooms to keep in touch outside of the training and were able to take a daily walk with another masked person so I can now say I am very aware of the size of the Loughborough Uni campus and I pretty much know where most things are now, which is a good thing!

Sometimes we all hooked up to ZOOM and had a cheeky little ZOOM party, or if we were having dinner, we would go into a video chat and have a good time together. There was also room for calm, it was a very good balance.

We’re a tight-knit team, so it really feels like family. It’s really nice to be able to talk to anyone and have a laugh, but also if you need to be serious you can. Everyone understands each other’s uniqueness and we get along so well as a Roses team.

At the beginning of January we had planned the Jamaica series but unfortunately due to COVID this was not possible. With tons of hard work behind the scenes, English netball announced the Vitality Legends Series, which would see us get some seriously missed competitive matches.

So we were all back in the pre-tour camp in the same conditions as before, however, this time a lot of the girls had exams and lots of revisions to do, so we all supported each other.

On the court we got all three wins which was amazing as we were up against a team of quality players and we really didn’t know what to expect. We knew how great they were as individuals and then when they got together I remember looking at Jo Trip and Sam May after their first few minutes and thinking they looked like they played together for years!

The series was really special, not only to be able to be on home court, but also for another big reason – the best dress ever! We had our “change agents” on our dress, so the names of the people who have been so influential to us in our careers in our hearts.

It was just an amazing touch and it felt so, so good. I had my father’s name on my dress and I felt an immense sense of pride knowing that a little of him was with me. It was the same for all the girls and when we all got our dresses on we were all a bit moved.

I didn’t tell my dad his name was going to be on my dress! It came out on Twitter, and anyone who knows my dad knows he loves Twitter, but he hadn’t fully taken note of this ad when he first watched it. He had only half read it, so he went home and told my mom they were going to do this amazing thing with the names on the players’ dresses.

She nodded, knowing what I had done, smiled back at him and told him that I had put her name on my dress. He cried, this larger than life adult man had a little tear because he was so choked and proud it really made me so happy.

It was so lovely and that meant it all. Everyone said it was their favorite dress and I totally agree. I felt totally amazing. People don’t always see how far the players have come to get to this pitch, but my family knows what it took and how important they were.

It was the same for all the girls, some recognized former netball coaches or others who were instrumental in their own travels. It meant so much and was an amazing opportunity to be able to show this person your gratitude.

And now? I’m just sorting through the visas, it’s been a bit hectic with that side of things, so much paperwork and it’s not easy!

The plan is to travel to New Zealand in early March for the ANZ Premiership season which kicks off in late April. Steel has given me a program that I am, and I can’t wait to be with my teammates and experience netball in New Zealand.

It’s something I’ve always, always wanted to do, and I can’t wait to get stuck. I am so excited to immerse myself in this lifestyle; I have never lived outside of Hertfordshire and now I travel halfway around the world to play the sport I love! How crazy! They always say go big or come home… so I’m going big !!

Anyway, that’s all about me for now… stay safe and enjoy the coming netball, I can’t wait to see the Vitality Superleague start this weekend, although it will be weird to be a spectator. Pay attention and we’ll catch up to you soon!