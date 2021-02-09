Liquid music and fashion – Food & Beverage magazine

Villa One tequilas express love with every sip.

By Debbie Hall

Love of music, family, fashion and tequilabrought singer and actor Nick Jonas and fashion designer John Varvatos as friends and collaborators. After creating a clothing line, two perfumes and the documentary Jonas Brothers,Happiness begins, the collaboration for a new brand of spirit was as follows. In partnership with the Stoli group, Villa One tequilas with three varieties of silver, aejo and reposado were launched.







The decision was made not to include the name Jonas or Varvatos in the brand as both felt that the Villa One brand could stand on its own. The product is the star and we are the support. As we like to say, the magic is in the bottle, Varvatos explains.

A chance encounter at a dinner party in New York five years ago brought Jonas and Varvatos together.

We were seated next to each other and connected around music, family, fashion and tequila. We didn’t speak to anyone else that night, Varvatos said. The next day Nick [Jonas] invited me to a recording studio to listen to some music he was working on. He was expecting a bottle of tequila and we had a great afternoon together. Nick then visited my design studio and we started discussing the potential for collaboration. It was truly an amazing journey of creativity, learning, passion and friendship.

After creating some very successful projects, Jonas thought of creating a brand of tequila and creating something really best in its class. Varvatos enthusiastically joined Jonas in this new venture.

Jonas has always been a fan of tequila because he considers it the purest of minds. As a person with type 1 diabetes, Jonas strived for a healthy lifestyle and chose tequila because of its agave and low calorie and carbohydrate content. Varvatos was introduced to tequila on a trip to Mexico in 1990 and has been drinking it ever since, trying out new brands of tequila.

While some might call it fate, or the stars aligned, but the two approached the Stoli group and pitched their brand idea and big picture at the perfect time. Stoli had just purchased the Fabrica de Tequilas Finos distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. Stoli introduced them to master distiller Arturo Fuentes (who runs the Stoli Groups Fabrica de Tequilas Finos distillery in Jalisco, Mexico) and they were both impressed with his knowledge and expertise.

In our first meeting we were delighted and honored to have such an experienced and brilliant Master Distiller on our Villa One team. He’s really amazing, says Jonas. I think the three expressions in our portfolio are really accessible, and there is a sweetness to them while still maintaining that sense of robustness.

Silver offers a clean and slightly fruity taste. As Jonas explains, there is no aging process for the money. The key for us was to create something very simple and clean and not to mask the alcohol with other flavors, like vanilla, which other brands use to infuse their silver or blanco to make it smoother. . Ours is naturally smooth thanks to Arturos [Fuentes] brilliance and experience. He comes from a cognac background, so he knows exactly how to create a full-bodied liquid that still has simplicity and purity.

It’s in the Arturos mix and its use of upland and lowland agaves, Varvatos adds.

Fuentes also selected American oak barrels for the aging of the reposado and the aejo. With the blend of highland and lowland agaves, and the notes of each type of tequila, oak is key to their smooth finish and color.

Having the experience of walking around the distillery with Arturo and specifically browsing our barrels was such an amazing thing to experience. Then to see that liquid come to life and be present in the market is a special thing, says Jonas.

Six to nine month old Villa Ones reposado offers subtle fruity notes of toffee and cinnamon. The 9 to 12 month old aejo features notes of vanilla, banana and caramel, finished with dark chocolate and honey.

Our aejo is special for many reasons. It’s a robust drink, but it’s also not overwhelming with some of those sweeter notes, chocolate and vanilla, but you also get a great heat reminiscent of scotch or bourbon. It’s good to see people from those preferences come to aejo and really like it, says Jonas.

However, its design and packaging are just as important as the taste and quality of the spirit inside the bottle. It made sense that the Varvatos led the design with its background. Its signature logo is glass engraved with a signature handcrafted neck ring. He infused different elements of the heavy metal cap, creating the detail of the ring so that when the cap is removed, a luxurious and inspiring element is showcased while being simple and achievable. The design of the bottle represents the kind of attention to detail on the Villa One brand packaging.

When it came to food pairing, both had definite opinions and choices. Jonas and Varvatos recommend pairing spicy dishes and fish with silver. Jonas suggests that, depending on taste, Spanish, Mexican and Latin cuisines will pair well with all three expressions in the line. Varvatos recommends that the reposado be amazing with meat and poultry, and the aejo is great for sipping late into the evening.

As for the launch of Villa One, Jonas is philosophical. I think it was a natural interest for us, this tequila space, and a desire to know more. It was fun to think about using all of our experiences in different areas and applying all of this attention and attention to detail to our work with Villa One and to create this brand. There have been many examples of where we could apply a design approach or maybe the exciting electric power of the music business, especially live performances, and take it all and try to turn it into something. who can really make people happy. To become an important part of their life and to be a part of this kind of experience is really amazing.

Their mutual love for tequila, the partnership with Stoli Group and the advice of master distiller Arturo Fuentes are summed up by Varvatos. I think the most important part of our experience that has influenced the creation of Villa One is our shared passion for raising the bar and creating things that are best in class.

For more information and to find Villa One, visit villaonetequila.com.