Steven Appleby’s August Crimp: The Transvestite Crusader

Not all superheroes wear capes: some prefer dresses. Designer Steven Appleby took inspiration from his own cross-dressing to create August Crimp, who transforms into a “Dragman” every time he puts on women’s clothing.

Appleby’s first graphic novel, “Dragman,” won the Special Jury Prize at the prestigious Angoulême International Comics Festival last month.

The hero discovers that putting on women’s clothes makes him able to fly – and his heart soars.

Yet he is ashamed of his secret passion and decides to give up his dresses and accessories to become a conventional father.

But when her young neighbor calls for help, it’s time to put on makeup and save the day.

“I put things from my experience in my life into the book,” Appleby, wearing a deep red lipstick, blonde wig and elegant black and gold dress, told AFP. , in his studio in South London.

The 65-year-old artist says he is “relaxed on pronouns” and goes through “Steven” and “he” but sometimes also “Nancy and” she “.

Her studio is a warm cocoon-like space with lighted candles and music. There are large drawings on the wall, many of which are nudes.

– Shame and fear –

Like his superhero, Appleby discovered his interest in cross-dressing when he was young, while studying at art school.

The book takes an incident of his own when he discovered an abandoned stocking in his student apartment.

“I found the stocking on the back of the couch and put it on, and suddenly I thought, ‘Oh, I could get dressed. And then I could look like a girl, “” he said.

He found it pleasant, but also felt “immediately guilty and full of shame and fear that my roommates would find out.”

In another autobiographical detail, August Crimp’s wife, Mary, is a carpenter, as is Appleby’s wife, Nicola Sherring, when they meet.

They had two children together, are still married and “very good friends,” although they are no longer a couple, Appleby said,

It was Sherring who did the watercolors for “Dragman”.

The main difference between Appleby and his hero, he said, is that “I told him I like to dress in feminine clothes when we first met.

“She didn’t mind and then we would go shopping for clothes,” he added.

“Eventually she realized… besides being a fun thing, it was also an obsession and it just got more difficult.”

The couple still live in the same house with Sherring’s new partner and they have raised their children together.

“Nicola is an amazing person … because she is able to allow this situation,” he said.

Despite the support of his family, it took a long time for him to come to terms with his identity. He took the plunge about 13 years ago, since when he only dressed as a woman.

“I think it was the fear that stopped me, the fear of embarrassing my children,” he said. But in fact, they “didn’t really notice.”

– ‘Be true to your own style’ –

Appleby came up with the idea for “Dragman” in 2002 and started drawing a comic strip for The Guardian daily.

At the time he was still not “out” as a transvestite and said that the strip was “a way for me to playfully bring it into the world without kind of saying ‘I’m a transvestite'” .

After the release of the novel “Dragman”, Appleby received thank you messages from other transvestites.

“One sent me a message saying he had just told his wife that he liked to wear women’s clothes,” he said, adding that the response was positive.

But he never told his parents. His mother was Canadian and met his English father during World War II.

He grew up in a former parsonage in Northumberland in the North East of England, going to boarding school, then art school, he dropped out for two years to play keyboard in a rock band called Ploog.

“Overall it was a disaster but it was fun,” he said.

At the Royal College of Art in London, he was taught by Quentin Blake, who illustrated Roald Dahl’s children’s books.

Blake’s advice was to be “true to your own style”.

“Dragman” is Appleby’s tongue-in-cheek version of the superhero comics he loved to read as a child, especially “Batman”.

“And I think ‘Catwoman’ had an influence on my dress,” he added with a cherry smirk.

