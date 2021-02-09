A look at the top five of the Big Tens | Sports

Connect with us

Frontcourt play has once again proven essential to the success of the Big Ten men’s basketball teams in the 2020-2021 season.

Teams without all-around great men capable of scoring in post, protecting the rim and grabbing cluster rebounds struggled to stay in games.

The physicality of the league and playing up to three games a week due to COVID-19 postponements has only added to the importance of tenacity in the frontcourt. Shooting comes and goes, but the easy setbacks and baskets inside never go out of style. The most consistent teams in the league this season have outscored teams in paint, outclassed their opponents and protected the rim on a regular basis.

Here’s a look at the top five Big Ten frontcourt players so far this season:

1. Luka Garza, Iowa: Garza has struggled lately as opposing teams collapsed with the intention of doubles and triples to stop him. But the 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza is still the Big Tens’ leading scorer with 25.5 points per game and remains relentless in his ability to position himself for the post. Garza also shoots 45.5% from a distance of 3 points (27 of 60), making him a much harder upside down threat to defend. Garzas 8.4 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the league.

2. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois: 7-foot-285-pound Cockburn is quite simply the most physically intimidating player in the conference. Hes averaged 17.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks and posted 12 double-doubles in 18 games. Cockburn’s ability to change shots on the rim is a big reason Illinois ranks second in the conference in field goal defense (40.9%).

3. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: No one is more valuable to his team in the Big Ten than Jackson-Davis, who leads the Hoosiers in score (19.9 points per game), rebounds (9.2) and blocked shots (1.8). Jackson-Davis hasn’t been able to expand his perimeter game as much as he would have hoped this season. Part of that is stationed at the post due to an injury at season center Joey Brunk. Jackson-Davis recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds in IUs 67-65 upset Iowa No.8 on Sunday. He’s a first-team conference player, Indiana coach Archie Miller said. He’s an All-American. If you look at his usage, his percentages, what we asked him to do and what he was able to do in the best league in the country, that speaks to the accolades. I’ll say this, I think he’s got some other gear in him. I think his best ball is in front as the season continues.

4. EJ Liddell, State of Ohio: The 6-7, 240-pound Liddell made a huge jump in sophomore, a big reason the Buckeyes are in contention for the Big Ten title. He’s averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds and has scored 20 or more points in four of Ohio States’ last six games. Liddell showed his ability to stretch the floor for his teammates, shooting 29.3% (11 of 37) from a distance of 3 points. While not a large percentage, his opposing defenses remain honest.

5. Trevion Williams, Purdue: Williams narrowly beats a number of other deserving contenders, including Rutgers center Myles Johnson, Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson and Minnesota forward Liam Robbins. What sets Williams at 6-10 and 265 pounds apart is his passing ability at the post. Williams (15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds) posted eight double-doubles with an average of 2.2 assists.

YOUNG WEAPONS

A factor in Purdues’ success so far this men’s basketball season has been the emergence of a pair of freshman guards Jaden Ivey and Brandon Newman.

Newman took home the Big Ten first-year honors of the week last week. This week it was Iveys’ turn, averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists in games against Maryland and Northwestern. Ivey had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Purdues’ 75-70 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Ivey is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds, while Newman, a freshman in a red shirt, averages 9.7 points while shooting 43.4% from 3 points.

Together, the duo helped Purdue resist the loss of starting guard Sasha Stefanovic, who returned on Saturday after missing three games due to the COVID-19 contraction. Stefanovic had four points and two steals in 14 minutes on the bench.

Purdue (13-7, 8-5 Big Ten) remained one of seven Big Ten teams in the Top 25 AP this week at No.24. This list includes No.3 Michigan (13-1, 8-1) , # 3.4 Ohio State (15-4, 9-4), # 6 Illinois (13-5, 9-3), # 15 Iowa (13-6, 7-5), # 21 Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5) and No. 25 Rutgers (11-6, 7-6).

SCHEDULE CHANGES

The Big Ten this week announced time changes to its men’s basketball schedule to host a makeup game between Wisconsin and Nebraska that has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Indianas game at Northwestern on Wednesday, originally scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET tip, will now move on at 5:30 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network as part of a triple header. Rutgers at No.15 in Iowa will follow at 7:30 p.m. ET, after a 7 p.m. tip, on BTN.

No. 21 Wisconsin will next play Nebraska at 9:30 p.m. on BTN.



