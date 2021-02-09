Sarah Jessica Parker looks daring in a leopard coat and sparkly pumps – Footwear News





Sarah Jessica Parker perfectly demonstrated how to mix bold prints with vibrant designs when she was in New York this weekend. Parker visited her SJP store on Saturday, wearing a cozy leopard fur coat, which she teamed with a dress embellished in blue and purple cashmere. Parker teamed the dress with bright pink and brown paisley leggings. While mixing prints and patterns can be intimidating, Parker provided a hack to make it work by opting for two models of the same style with the dress and leggings. This makes the whole thing look more cohesive, allowing the fur coat to stand out and be a statement on its own. Related

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City on February 6. CREDIT: MEGA

Close-up view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA Parker continued the colorful theme with a textured face mask that incorporated the same colors as her dress and leggings. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and rose gold headphones over her ears. When it comes to shoes, Parker took the look a step further with a pair of sparkly pumps from his shoe collection. Called Celine, the pumps feature a shimmering fabric upper with a square heel. The shoes are then finished with an ornate buckle closure and a rounded toe. Heels retail for $ 450 at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker in her store on January 24. CREDIT: MEGA It wouldn’t be the first time Parker has given a style lesson. Last month, the “Sex and the City” star updated her black sweatpants by pairing them with her label’s studded scrunch boots. The embellished boots, called Busker and priced at $ 795, gave loungewear a more glamorous vibe and give inspiration on how you can wear sweatpants outside of the house. When it comes to her wardrobe, Parker is known to walk to the beat of her own drum. Along with stylistic patterns and raised sweatpants, the fashion icon has dressed up in pajamas, played with flowers, and constantly finds new ways to spice up denim. Fans will soon see more looks from Parker as she recently announced that “Sex and the City” will return to HBO Max with 10 half-hour episodes. Add glittery shoes similar to Sarah Jessica Parker to your closet with these choices below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Badgley Mischka Gaela Embellished Slingback Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Nine West Always Pump, $ 89

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Betsey Johnson Averi Pump, $ 90 Click through the gallery to see Sarah Jessica Parker’s finest shoes through the years.

