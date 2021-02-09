The Weeknd wore Creeper shoes for his Super Bowl halftime performance





Of course, The Weeknd delivered an unforgettable halftime show during Super Bowl LV on Sunday night. But he did more than that. With the help of Givenchy’s creative director, Matthew Williams, he also brought the creepers back to life. For about a year, Abel Tesfaye has pledged not to do not disturbing look, complete with a bloody face, bandages and a crimson red jacket promoting his latest album, After hours. He sported the same signature set (except for the blood) when he arrived on stage in a convertible, recalling his music video “Blinding Lights”, for his Super Bowl set. As soon as he got out of the suspended car, my eyes went straight to his shoes. And that’s where they stayed for the next 15 minutes. Patrick smithGetty Images That’s not to say the whole look hasn’t been upgraded from its standard. After hours-period set; it certainly was. According to Givenchy, it took more than 250 hours for four embroiderers to adorn the crystal-covered jacket. Underneath, he wore a black cotton poplin shirt and woolen pants, as well as a black leather tie and gloves. But the icing on the cake (bottom?) Of the performance fit was the shoe. The black-and-white raised vines completed The Weeknd’s villainous Batman aesthetic while also propelling another ’90s fad from the forgotten fashion pits into the limelight. And for what it’s worth, they also made the 5’8 ” performer appear over six inches. Like me, the Internet was captivated. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. And just like that, vines are cool again. They’ve officially gone from the shoes of teenage mall rats hanging around Hot Topic to the first dress shoe you’ll slip on after the pandemic. Whether you pair them with a plain tee and cropped jeans or head-to-toe black (maybe even, gasp, a suit), copy one of these pairs to add a little Abel-approved touch to the look. any look. Pointed two-tone creepers TUK shoes

TUK shoes $ 94.95 1461 Bex oxford shoes in smooth leather Dr Martens

drmartens.com $ 130.00 Power Toe Dalton Derby ALL SAINTS

nordstrom.com $ 178.80 Creeper Monk with crepe sole FRIEND Paris

farfetch.com $ 462.00 Zipped chunky sole loafers Like boys

farfetch.com $ 598.00 Monolith shoe in brushed leather and nylon This content is created and maintained by a third party and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

