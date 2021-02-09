What were we wearing? Centuries of global fashion as a system of power





THE AFRICAN LOOKBOOK

A visual history of 100 years of African women

By Catherine E. McKinley DRESS CODES

How the laws of fashion made history

By Richard Thompson Ford When it comes to the history of fashion, there are many contributors and stories that have been overlooked. Two new books Catherine E. McKinleys The African Lookbook and Richard Thompson Fords Dress Codes provide a long-awaited course correction: McKinley on fashion on the continent for several decades, and Thompson on the rules, written and unwritten, that govern this that people put on their bodies and more. For over 150 years, the images of the trendy that have been presented to the world in magazines, books, on big and small screens, on catwalks are predominantly white women. Even when the clothes and accessories on display were created by and for African and black women. And in recent years, black women who have gained visibility in the industry have often been misunderstood or misrepresented (take, for example, Vice President Kamala Harris’ February cover of Vogues and the controversy it aroused). For the past thirty years, McKinley, curator, author and educator, has collected images of women from all over Africa that capture the immensity of fashion from the continents. Its collection focuses largely on the countries of the Sahel, such as Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and on the countries of the Atlantic coast, from Morocco to Angola.

The collages, sketches and photographs of these regions represent women, some young, others old; some alone, others with friends and family; some taken at home, others in studios or in public as complex beings with an agency. Even the nude portraits are respectful and thoughtful, a welcome backlight to colonial porn as Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat puts it in her introduction which was common from the 19th century. McKinley ably guides readers through a history lesson on how fashion in these countries relates to colonialism, industrialization, and many traditions and dress styles, reminding us throughout that for African women to Across the continent, many of the most powerful but least noticed legacies of modernity were born of the sewing machine and the camera. The images presented by McKinley make it clear that much of what we see on the catwalks in New York, Paris, London and Milan is inspired by what has been created and worn by African women for decades. The images also offer a subtle indictment of so-called Western taste makers who fail to credit and showcase African creatives in the fashion world. In the portraits of Seydou Keitas taken in the 1950s in Mali and in the undated and anonymous portraits of women in printed dresses in Aladji Adama Sylla’s collection in Senegal, for example, avid readers and fashion enthusiasts may see similarities to the Stella McCartneys Spring 2018 show and Tori Burchs 2020 embroidered dresses, both criticized for appropriating African cultures. At a time when popular culture might make us believe that the only praiseworthy African creativity has to be tied to the royalty and wealth shown in works like Black Panther, The Lion King or the upcoming Coming 2 America, McKinley delicately reminds us that African traditions, styles, creations and the people themselves with their many layers and differences do not need to originate from fictional realms like Zamunda or Wakanda to deserve attention. The true everyday beauty of Africa deserves to be canonized beyond the continent.

Where The African Lookbook focuses on fashion and style on one continent, Dress Codes focuses even more on what we wear and what influences those choices. Taking readers around the world from the 1200s to today, Ford embarks on an ambitious and comprehensive exploration of how fashion has been used by people with and without money and power. To help readers understand why we dress the way we dress, Ford chronicles fashion crimes from different eras, illustrating the rigidity and cruelty of social norms imposed by dress laws. Joan of Arc, Ford reminds us, was tried and burned for heresy, in part because she violated religious morals by wearing men’s clothing. And in 1416, a Jewish woman named Allegra was arrested in Ferrara, Italy, for not wearing earrings. The symbolism could not have been clearer, writes Ford. At a time when unnecessary adornment was condemned as a sign of sin, Jews were required by law to wear remarkable jewelry. The distinctive dress reinforced the idea that the Jews were a physically distinct and deviant people. Moving closer to the present, a chapter on resistance offers an in-depth analysis of the clothing worn during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Respectable appearance was a mandatory part of the civil rights struggle, he writes. But as the struggle for racial justice evolved, activism based on such respectability became both practically and ideologically untenable. The clothes worn by the Black Panthers, by activists from the Nonviolent Student Coordinating Committee and more all tell us about time and the fight for equality in their own way. Ford’s legal background makes him uniquely qualified to clearly and easily explain fashion-related lawsuits throughout history (over miniskirts, makeup, cornrows). Her insight into dealing with followers and rule breakers makes dress code reading essential whether you dress to perfection or prefer sweatshirts as all we’ve worn has something to tell us about socio-political status. , sexual morality and identity. Ford’s writing is steeped in extensive research and turns what could be a lackluster fashion history lesson into a deeply informative and entertaining study of why we dress the way we do and what it tells us. on class, sexuality and power.

