Holly Willoughby’s This Morning Outfit Today: How to Get Her Red Floral Dress at Ganni

Where did Holly Willoughby’s This Morning dress come from and how much does it cost?

It’s another very cool morning, but Holly Willoughby is keeping us optimistic with another episode of This Morning.

And the presenter is totally ignoring the snow in London, as she opted for a spring-inspired piece on the show today.

The midi dress – by designer Ganni – features a bright red flower print and is cut to the much loved tea dress silhouette.

It also has a wrap around the puffed sleeves in front and at the elbows, as well as curved side seams along the skirt that fall elegantly to her shins.

While we cannot find the exact match on Ganni’s website, there is a very similar dress in a slightly different print which is on sale for 105.

While Holly paired the look with basic black heels, we think this piece would look great with a pair of white sneakers or chunky ankle boots as well.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing on ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This morning in 2009 alongside Phillip schofield.

The couple have since worked on the show Monday through Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary take over on a Friday.

The presenter duo are also taking a break from the summer school holidays, as well as the half-terms and Christmas. During their absence, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes usually intervene.

What are Holly Willoughbys style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish. “

“I have to be comfortable,” she confessed.

“Gone are the days when I would put something in and tuck it in or pull it out forever.” I can’t stand it leading me to bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tidy up 50,000 times.

She also cautioned her fans not to cling to the sizes, explaining: Sometimes you’ll find that even if you’re a 12 you’ll put on a sweater and it’ll be cut big and square, and you might think I love it. that, but I’m going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I’m going to tuck it in.

“So skip the sizes and just try things out: wear it the way you want to wear it, not the size dictates.

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was revealed as the face of Marks and Spencer fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As a brand ambassador, she initially selected a selection of must-have products from the fall collection that went on sale on September 27 of the same year.

The star was back in the summer of 2019 with her fifth collection with the brand called “Holly Loves”.

In September, she shared photos from her fall 2020 collection, posing by her vegetable patch, while wearing a floral dress and chunky knit cardigan.

Who is stylist Holly Willoughbys?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of the Hollys style for over three years.

In addition to Holly, she also chooses outfits for celebrities like Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: “Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist known for her clean, timeless style who regularly sees her clients on the best dressed lists in numerous media headlines.”

Opening up about Hollys’ style change, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: “Holly was open to new ideas.

“The main thing I wanted to do was give her more color, so we tried everything and went from there. I remember her saying, ‘I had my kids. I just need to change that. “”