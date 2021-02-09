Opinion | Tennessee performed Sedley Alley. Was he innocent?





The Tennessee Court of Appeal rejected Mr Alleys asked for tests, saying he had failed to establish this reasonable probability. The court also rejected his argument that DNA from the crime scene had to be analyzed in a public database to identify the real killer. In an odd reading of Tennessee’s DNA law, the appeals court said the scope of the laws was limited to comparing the DNA of defendants with samples of clothing and other evidence. The goals of DNA testing should be self-contained, the court said, and not encompass nationwide speculative research into the possibility of a third-party author. In other words, Mr Alley was banned from DNA testing, even though it might exonerate him by identifying someone else as the person who killed Suzanne Collins. Sedley Alley had a daughter named April. Her mother died when she was 4 and she grew up with her maternal grandparents, alienated from her father. In her 20s, Ms Alley contacted her father in prison and started visiting him. At first, she asked him if he had killed Lance Corporal Collins. I said, I just want you to be honest with me and tell me the truth. That won’t prevent me from coming to see you, she told me on the phone this week. He said, April, if I did that, I don’t remember doing it. If it’s already proven with DNA, I did, I don’t want to fight my execution. He never hesitated from this position. In 2006, Mr. Alley was executed by lethal injection. In 2011, in another case in which a convicted man requested DNA testing, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that state DNA law provides for the establishment of innocence by using test results to identify the true perpetrator. The Tennessee Court of Appeals was wrong to dismiss Sedley Alleys’ test request. Nationally, databases with DNA evidence have identified the actual perpetrator in 139 exemptions, according to Project Innocence. In 2019, one of Sedley Alleys ‘attorneys, Kelley Henry, knocked on April Alleys’ door. Ms Henry had confirmed information to Project Innocence that a man who had been arrested for one murder and two sexual assaults in St. Louis was suspected of other murders and that shortly before Corporal Collins’ death he had been listed to training. course at the naval base where she also trained. The information persuaded Ms Alley to renew the DNA test request in her father’s case. Her father’s life couldn’t be saved, but maybe his reputation could, she told herself. As the representative of her father’s estate, she would stand in his place, legally speaking. She also felt a broader responsibility: if the man arrested in St. Louis was guilty of murdering Collins, then those other people died or were injured when they didn’t have to be, me. did she say.

