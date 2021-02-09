Fashion
Fashion Trust Arabia announces 2021 finalists
Following its successful third year of building a new generation of nascent design talent in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Fashion Trust Arabia has released its list of 24 finalists for the FTA 2021 Awards, selected by the FTA Advisory Board, a conference of fashion insiders including Gabriela Hearst, Hamish Bowles, Law Roach and Nina Garcia.
Taking place on March 25 in Doha, events will keep pace with the digital shift seen across the fashion industry since the onset of the coronavirus, its phygital tension affecting a global audience otherwise unaware of the fashion stronghold in the MENA region. With this, five FTA Awards will be presented alongside the new Unique Edition Award, a sixth prize benefiting a shortlist of Colombian talent, further establishing a foothold for booming creatives in developing markets as they face an increasingly insular industry, preserved by tradition.
The five winning designers will receive a financial grant of up to $ 200,000 and find their work on all platforms of London luxury giant MATCHESFASHION.COM as part of a one-year partnership. Without pause, the FTA continues to scuttle the widespread misconception that fashion is exclusively Western, a notion that has too often forced outside players to find themselves on the fringes of an industry that already negotiates on exclusivity and likeness. “Even though we live in uncertain times, we are more determined than ever to support talent from the MENA region,” said FTA Co-Chair HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
“We received a record number of over 800 applications and had a huge talent pool this year,” said Tania Fares, co-founder and co-chair of FTA, in a press release. I wish all the amazing finalists good luck, they are all exceptionally talented.
FTA 2021 finalists:
Ready-to-wear price – Cynthia merhej (Lebanon), Lama Jouni (Lebanon), Maram Aboul Enein (Egypt), and Zaid Affas (Iraq).
Evening wear prices – Elie Mizrahi (Lebanon), Harith Hashim | (Iraq), Laith Maalouf (Jordan) and Mohamed benchellal (Morocco)
Jewelry prices – Alia bin omair (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES), Azza Skhiri Bouchamaoui (Tunisia), Julien Riad Sahyoun (Lebanon), Tania and Dima Nawbar (Lebanon)
Accessories price – Billal Fellah (Algeria), Dania Shinkar (Saudi Arabia), Haya Al AbdulKareem (Kuwait), and Zakaria Bendriouich (Morocco).
Franca Sozzani Award for Beginning Talent – AbdelGader El Tayeb Al Sadig (Sudan), Malik Thomas Jalil Kydd (Iraq), Mina Tahi by Mintallah Tahir (Egypt) and Roudha by Roudha Ahmed Almazroei (Qatar).
