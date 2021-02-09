How to Safely Buy an In-Person Wedding Dress During the Pandemic

They say a wedding dress is one of the most important purchases a person will make in their life. Although it is an outdated belief these days, for many people, even those who don’t have traditional nuptials, choosing what to wear on their wedding day is a big deal. So when stores, including bridal shops, closed due to the pandemic, many brides-to-be did not know what to do. Wait for the bridal shops to reopen or try to find a dress online? In the face of this, some brides chose not to participate in both and, instead, carried items already in their closets. These brides who made wait until retail stores have been cleared to reopen to begin their research now wonder, Is it safe to buy a wedding dress in person?

On the one hand, bridal shops are often by appointment only, meaning very few people are allowed at a time. On the other hand, you will be in the store for a full hour, rather than going in and out after a few rack slides. In addition, wedding shopping involves a significant amount of fittings, as many popular retail stores such as Zara and Uniqlo have temporarily closed their locker rooms and offer convenient return policies. That said, it is important that you prepare in advance for your wedding date.

Beforehand, find out what two bridal shops, one in New York City and one in Chicago, suggest their customers to ensure they feel comfortable and safe during their experience. shopping.

What to do before your appointment

Find out more about store safety instructions

AT Bride Spina, a bridal boutique with locations in West Village and Chelsea in Manhattan, brides are urged to read stores’ COVID guidelines before arriving on their dates. According to owner Giselle Dubois, the list includes information on how many people a bride can take with her to her date two What to do before arrival wait for the exact time of your meeting before entering and what the date will be as guests must wear a mask at all times, respect the one hour meeting time and exchange your shoes for free slippers at the entrance. The list also asks all customers to notify the store prior to their appointment if they feel at all unwell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has shown symptoms of COVID. -19. Upon arrival, workshop employees will perform temperature checks and ask customers to wash their hands or use the hand sanitizer provided.

We always leave [our guests] be aware that there is no removing their masks at any time during the date, and we also ask that they only bring two additional people. Eryn Jones, stylist at Haute & Co.

Haute & Co., a plus-size bridal boutique located in the Chicagos Lincoln Park neighborhood, has similar regulations in place. We try to talk to everyone on the phone before dates, Haute & Co. stylist Eryn Jones tells Refinery29. We always let them know that it is not possible to remove their mask at any time during the appointment, and we also ask them to bring only two extra people.

If you’re still nervous about shopping in person, speak to the store before your appointment about your concerns and cleaning practices, they should be happy to answer any questions you have. For example, at Haute & Co., all dresses that have been tried on are sprayed with fabric sanitizer. All surfaces are also disinfected before and after each appointment, including the reception, sofas and changing rooms. At Spina Bride, the store has UV lamps that they use to sanitize the store during the 30-minute window between appointments. Remember, these stores should make you feel as comfortable as possible, so no question is too small.

Limit your guests

While you were able to bring a large support system with you to your wedding date, due to COVID, guest lists are now naturally much smaller. For this reason, it is important to consider who you want to bring. If you want to include additional people, bring an iPad or phone with video calling capabilities. This way, as many people as you want can be included, without putting anyone at risk.

Have in mind the dress styles

At Spina Bride and Haute & Co., brides only have an hour to view the dresses. But even though an hour might seem like a long time, when you go to your date without really knowing what style of dress you’re looking for, those 60 minutes will likely pass. Take a look at what we have on offer and be ready to speak with your stylist about your wedding timeline and your favorite dress style, recommends Dubois. We always ask in our questionnaire if customers have a Pinterest board or something like that. We like to do our homework before the brides arrive.

According to Jones, Haute & Co. brides fall into two categories: either they know exactly what style they’re looking for, or they don’t have a clue and are here to find out. Before COVID, brides who fell into the latter category would talk to Jones about their sense of style and what their wedding was going to look like, and abandon backroom takedown options based on their responses. However, this can be difficult to fit into a one hour time slot. Knowing the styles you like before the date can help speed up the process, increasing your chances of finding a dress. while he.

What to do at your appointment

Wear a mask

Once at your date, the most important thing you can do to stay safe and keep others, like bridal shop workers, safe is to wear a mask (maybe even two masks) always. According to CDC, people should wear masks in all public places, including events and gatherings, and wherever they will be with other people. Likewise, all employees of the bridal store should wear theirs at all times.

Pay attention to the time

According to Jones, given the strict hour-long appointment times, customers should keep a close watch on the clock so they don’t run out of time before finding dresses they like. She also suggests that you try on as many dresses as possible to discover your figure, color, length, etc. favorites during your date. Even if you can’t find your exact wedding dress, it helps to limit your choices to a few that you like.

To ask questions

One of the great benefits of one-on-one wedding dates is that you can ask as many questions as you need. This has not changed because of COVID. If anything, you get an even more personal experience now. It could be changes including whether or not they offer them, how much they cost and how long they take discounts, custom orders, etc.

Virtual meetings

If after reading this you are still not sure what buy a wedding dress in person, don’t worry. Haute & Co. and Spina Bride, as well as most bridal stores, currently offer some form of virtual shopping experience for customers who are not ready to buy IRL. We have stylists in place who are more than happy to show you around the store virtually, whether through Zoom or FaceTime, Dubois says. At Spina Bride, brides who book a virtual date can then pay to have dresses shipped to try them on. If one of the dresses sent ends up being that one, the cost of sending is waived.

As Dubois points out, since the pandemic took hold, it has been difficult for people to relax. A date where, more often than not, you are isolated from other buyers and in a pre-sanitized space, might just be one of the few places where brides-to-be can. Which will help you appreciate the great time you are shopping for. Come live an intimate experience, she says. Remember to always wear a mask (or two) and to do so a bride.

