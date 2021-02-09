Gogglebox’s Sandra Martin Shows Off Her Naughty Side In A Bodycon PVC Dress





Sandra Martin of GOGGLEBOX showed off her naughty side in a tight PVC dress. The reality TV star, 60, looked gorgeous in the red number as she posed with friends in her apartment. 4 Sandra knocked out in a red PVC dress at home in her apartment Credit: Sandra Martin Showing her orange hair, Sandra's dress was bare at shoulder level before becoming a tight fit down. She was all smiles wearing the dress, pulling on black pants underneath. Sandra – from Brixton, south London – rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4's Gogglebox alongside her best friend Sandi Bogle. Sandra is known for her extravagant jewelry and chunky gold rings, and she started her own Ringsandtings business in 2015. 4 She showed off her orange hair while donning the new dress Credit: Twitter 4 Sandra on Gogglebox with her best friend Sandi Credit: Channel 4 Sandra announced that she left Gogglebox during a conversation on This Morning on July 19, 2017. Speaking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on ITV's chat show, she said, "I'm going to miss it, but I decided at that point that I wanted to move on. "It's been four and a half years now, and I'm just moving forward, keeping pace." Sandra admitted it was not the same to be on the show with her daughter Chancez after her best friend Sandi left the show. 4 She left Gogglebox in 2017 Credit: Rex Features She explained: "Sandi left last year as everyone knows, she's my TV partner, and my daughter came after. "I want to continue my career to do other things, Sandi had been there before, but it wouldn't have been the same with my daughter. "There are certain topics that I cannot discuss with a 24 year old." Gogglebox's Sandra Martin reveals all about her kinky wardrobe







