As World Fashion Month rolls around, headlines focus on an industry’s survival





Don-Alvin Adegeest

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 With World Fashion Month officially underway, the wave of menswear and couture presentations in January has shown that headlines aren’t much about the new season’s catwalks, trends, and fashion, but more about survival, an industry that is getting to grips with Brexit and quick follow-up. digital. When stores and factories first closed a year ago, the decision to strengthen the digital future and online presence of fashion began. There has been some success, as booming online sales doubled in 2020 according to Altagamma, even as physical income fell. Pure players like MyTheresa and Farfetch continue to outperform traditional retailers and luxury conglomerate LVMH has invested in hiring its very first omnichannel director with the intention of having its own portfolio of brands on one platform. form of electronic commerce. All of this means that the only way to survive is for fashion to have robust digital businesses. No brand can afford to hesitate to change. Brexit eclipses Fashion Week In the UK, the post-Brexit fashion landscape is hampering designer efforts for Fashion Week. High levels of uncertainty and rising trade costs have resulted in an open letter sent to Boris Johnson last week, signed by 451 industry leaders warning of work visa restrictions for designers and models and the additional tariffs that must be paid when goods leave the UK for Europe threaten. to “decimate” British fashion. The trade deal with Europe, which wasn’t finalized until Christmas Eve, left an industry in need of urgent attention. Without support, this could “jeopardize the immediate and long-term future of the sector,” the letter said. No one worries about the fleeting glow of a catwalk trend, and sadly, a large chunk of last month’s online fashion week shows have come and gone, most leaving little impact on the ether. of fashion. Despite short-lived spikes on social media and YouTube views, the focus remains on survival. And secure sales. The collapse of the Arcadia Group and UK high street department stores has seen online retailers leap into their domains. Not so much to resuscitate these struggling businesses and their store portfolios, but with the intention of buying their intellectual property for small amounts and reviving their own websites with these once beloved brands. Topshop will never be Topshop again. How can fashion bring us together In this context, fashion designers must continue what they are doing: designing collections for the coming season, without letting a moving industry dampen their creativity. But in the height of haute couture week in January, a parade of evening wear and second-hand clothing fell flat. Not in terms of design and beauty, but relevance. Fashion is fleeting and hopefully these days too. Image via Facebook from London Fashion Week

