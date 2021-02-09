Long-Live Sweatpants Nation: Fashion Trends 2021





To all the teachers who are annoyed by students in pajamas during their lessons, close their ears. When it comes to the realm of fashion, all of us lazily dressed college students are up to the task, after all. After 2020, the fashion for oversized loungewear on trend due to stay-at-home COVID-19 orders, it looks like 2021 will be no different. Fashion industry suffered in 2020, The New York Times call this is the worst year in the history of the industry. Still, if any garment could win MVP, it would be sweatpants, whose sales increases 80% in April while clothing sales fell 79%. It turns out that the loss of capitalisms is a gain of social constructions. The move away from tight-fitting, belly fluffy and sausage-wrapped clothes has made American women who aren’t Instagram or GymShark models feel like a sausage. As a female athlete, my body has never been slim, even in my best shape. Tight clothes could accentuate my curves but never let me look like the female fashion gurus on Instagram or Tiktok. So this shift to athleisure comfort clothing is a relief. Even renowned designers are embracing the new standard in their spring 2021 collection spear. Much to the dismay of fashion experts, hoping that 2021 comes with heightened fashion desire after a year of mad frustration, names like Michael Kors, Versace and Valentino, to name a few, are fueled by relaxed glamor. In essence, the new trends are by-products of consumer demand to be comfortable while looking attractive enough on Zoom calls. Skinny jeans and tight styles are thrown next to the standards of body shame they inherently allow. Make way for wide pants, hidden cutouts in a loose fit and lots of flowing material. Effortless fashion includes the pizzazz of casual wear with monochrome color blocks, layering and normal bralettes with oversized blazers. Beauty is no longer pain. According to Vogue, even the high-end fashion industries are revaluing their unused materials to create new lines. This is great news for balling-on-a-budget students, like me, who love their trips to Platos Closet and Goodwill. It’s official, savings are environmentally friendly and COVID approved. In other words, sorry mothers and teachers, this is not a phase. Long live the nation of sweatpants.

