Isla Fisher looks every inch of the style icon as she dazzles in a stunning white dress

She recently celebrated her 45th birthday.

But on Tuesday, Isla Fisher looked as young as ever as she dressed to celebrate the delayed release of her new movie, Blithe Spirit.

The Wedding Crashes star, who will appear in British comedy asRuth Condomine, cut a youthful figure while being styled by a hair and makeup crew.

Style icon: Isla Fisher (pictured), 45, looked like a million bucks as she was styled by a hair and makeup crew on Monday

The mother-of-two seemed in a good mood as she shared a photo of herself at the moment, putting her hand on her hip and perfecting her long braids.

“ #Blithespirit in the US February 19 (in theaters and on VOD), ” Isla captioned on her Instagram account.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic screen queen looked like a million bucks while wearing a gorgeous ankle-length dress from luxury brand Aje and slip-on heels from AGL.

Isla’s long, luscious locks have been crafted into her signature loose waves.

Divine: ‘#Blithespirit in the US February 19 (in theaters and on VOD)’, Isla, who stars in UK comedy film Blithe Spirit, captioned the post

She accessorized with a French tip manicure, yellow nail polish, and large gold earrings.

Isla also wore red lipstick and paired it with smoky eye makeup and defined brows.

Her stunning Instagram post follows the auburn bombshell celebrating her 45th birthday on February 3 – and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen forgetting her.

Joker: His gorgeous Instagram post follows the auburn bombshell celebrating her 45th birthday on February 3 [Pictured with husbandSacha Baron Cohen]

In a post on his Instagram, the Borat star, 49, posted a tribute to Isla, sharing a photo of her looking carefree and joking that he forgot about her birthday.

“ I was just scrolling through Instagram and found out it was my wife’s birthday. Need a good excuse not to have a gift … quickly !!! (Happy birthday honey), ” he posted.

Isla, married to Sacha for 11 years, shared a photo of herself perched on her knee. She captioned the happy image: “45th birthday today!