Isla Fisher looks every inch of the style icon as she dazzles in a stunning white dress

Isla Fisher looks every inch at the style icon as she dazzles in a stunning white dress to promote the new Blithe Spirit movie
By Louise Starkey For Daily Mail Australia
Posted: | Updated:
She recently celebrated her 45th birthday.
But on Tuesday, Isla Fisher looked as young as ever as she dressed to celebrate the delayed release of her new movie, Blithe Spirit.
The Wedding Crashes star, who will appear in British comedy asRuth Condomine, cut a youthful figure while being styled by a hair and makeup crew.
Style icon: Isla Fisher (pictured), 45, looked like a million bucks as she was styled by a hair and makeup crew on Monday
The mother-of-two seemed in a good mood as she shared a photo of herself at the moment, putting her hand on her hip and perfecting her long braids.
“ #Blithespirit in the US February 19 (in theaters and on VOD), ” Isla captioned on her Instagram account.
The Confessions of a Shopaholic screen queen looked like a million bucks while wearing a gorgeous ankle-length dress from luxury brand Aje and slip-on heels from AGL.
Isla’s long, luscious locks have been crafted into her signature loose waves.
Divine: ‘#Blithespirit in the US February 19 (in theaters and on VOD)’, Isla, who stars in UK comedy film Blithe Spirit, captioned the post
She accessorized with a French tip manicure, yellow nail polish, and large gold earrings.
Isla also wore red lipstick and paired it with smoky eye makeup and defined brows.
Her stunning Instagram post follows the auburn bombshell celebrating her 45th birthday on February 3 – and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen forgetting her.
Joker: His gorgeous Instagram post follows the auburn bombshell celebrating her 45th birthday on February 3 [Pictured with husbandSacha Baron Cohen]
In a post on his Instagram, the Borat star, 49, posted a tribute to Isla, sharing a photo of her looking carefree and joking that he forgot about her birthday.
“ I was just scrolling through Instagram and found out it was my wife’s birthday. Need a good excuse not to have a gift … quickly !!! (Happy birthday honey), ” he posted.
Isla, married to Sacha for 11 years, shared a photo of herself perched on her knee. She captioned the happy image: “45th birthday today!
Details: Isla and Sacha have been married since 2010 and moved from Los Angeles to Sydney in 2020
Publicity
Share or comment on this article:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos