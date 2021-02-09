Ladies in White: Lawmakers dress to protest Mori’s sexist remarks





A group of women parliamentarians wore white in the Diet on Tuesday to protest recent comments by Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee chief Yoshiro Mori, which have been widely criticized at home and abroad as being sexist. Opposition members of the House of Representatives attended a plenary session dressed in white jackets with white roses on their lapels, a tribute to the early 20th century women’s suffrage movement in the United States. Their male colleagues also wore white roses as a sign of solidarity, while members of the House of Councilors dressed in white were present as observers. The protest was organized by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, with the participation of lawmakers from other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party and the People’s Democratic Party. It was reminiscent of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speeches in 2019 and 2020, where a group of American women parliamentarians wore white to support women’s issues. Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, was criticized last week for telling a Japanese Olympic Committee online rally that meetings with women “dragged out” because they talked too much because of their ” strong sense of rivalry. “ Fury over the comments has turned into another headwind for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and face increasing public pressure. to be postponed or canceled. The International Olympic Committee issued a statement Tuesday saying the remarks were “absolutely inappropriate” and that “diversity is a fundamental value which we must respect and from which we must draw our strength”. Although Mori has since apologized and recanted, calls for his resignation continued and around 390 people withdrew their applications to volunteer at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, according to the organizing committee. The second leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, was also criticized for saying on Monday that “if (the volunteers) want to resign, we will recruit new ones”. Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto told the lower house plenary that the exodus of volunteers should not be taken lightly and that Nikai’s comments were “inappropriate”. JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita echoed these concerns, saying, “I don’t see (their decisions) as impulsive, and they shouldn’t be taken that way. Yamashita, a 1984 judo gold medalist in the Los Angeles Open Division, reiterated at a press conference that Mori’s comments “violate the heart of the Olympic spirit not to allow discrimination of any so ”and were“ extremely inappropriate ”. He added, however, that there was “no need to reconsider whether it was true or false” as Mori has already apologized. But the remarks were also criticized by Tokyo Games sponsors as well as athletes, and Yamashita said the JOC is gathering opinions on the matter through its athlete committee. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)





