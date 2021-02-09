Fashion
5 men’s dress pants that buyers say feel like sweatpants from $ 31
When it comes to fashion, appearing in the best light is often the goal, but an indescribable detail that reigns supreme is comfort.
Men’s clothing in particular can be a bit restrictive at times and dress pants in particular remain the one item of clothing that tons of men dread jumping into.
With the wide array of dress pant options available today, from chinos to pants and everything in between, now is the perfect time to find a pair that best fits your comfort needs. But what if there was a pair of dress pants that mimicked the feel and ease of sweatpants (aka the ultimate loungewear article)?
Based on thousands of buyer reviews, below are five of the most comfortable men’s dress pants that feel as comfy (if not more) than sweatpants.
Priced from $ 31 to $ 138, these choices are both stylish and inclusive, with a couple going up to a size 54.
Check out these top selling dress pants that look like sweatpants from brands like Bonobos, Lee, Uniqlo and more, below.
1. Lee Men’s Performance Series Extreme Comfort Straight Fit Pant, $ 30.90 (Orig. $ 32.90)
Sizing: 30W x 30L to 40W x 29L
The comfort of sweatpants without looking like a schlub. These are incredibly comfortable and look great whether you’re casual or semi-formal.
2. Ultra light Kando pants Uniqlo for men, $ 39.90
Sizing: 27W to 48W
These are super light and comfortable pants. The fabric is very light and ideal for warmer days. I also used them for traveling, because they move well and are comfortable sitting on a longer flight.
3. Bonobos washed stretch chinos, $ 98
Sizing: 28W to 54W
The stretch is just enough to feel comfortable without becoming sweatpants. Just know that I bought four pairs at the door.
4. ABC Lululemon Trousers, $ 128
Sizing: 28W to 46W
These [look] like dress pants, but feel like sweatpants. They go great with polo shirts and dress shirts.
5. Chinese technological bonobos, $ 138
Sizing: 28W to 54W
You won’t go back to your regular chinos after trying this on. [It] looks like chinos, looks like jogging pants but lighter. Just perfect!
The post office The Mens Edit: 5 dress pants that buyers say look like sweatpants from $ 31 appeared first on Aware.
