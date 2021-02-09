Connect with us

Where to buy wedding dresses, costumes and formal wear in the Capital Region

4 mins ago

This directory first appeared in the Wish Magazine 2021, created in partnership with Mazzone Hospitality. Read the full editor’s note from Sara Tracey, editor-in-chief of Times Union.

You deserve to look like a million bucks and feel like a prince or princess on your special day. If you’re struggling to find the perfect wedding dress or the most eye-catching wedding tuxedo, look no further. This guide features a list of local bridal and formal wear shops that are sure to make you say “Yes!” to the dress.

Check out our comprehensive wedding resource guide for everything you need to plan your ceremony and reception.

A love story for the bride
188 River Street, Troy
518-256-0088
alovestorybridal.com

Angela’s bride
126 State St., Albany
518-869-1848
angelasbridal.net

The bridal gallery by Yvonne
895 New Loudon Road, Latham
518-782-9333
bridalgallerybyyvonne.com

Brides and More Boutique
211 Park Avenue, Mechanicville
518-664-1189
bridesandmoreboutique.com

Custom dresser from Caruso
1823 Western Ave, Albany
(Westmere Plaza)
518-464-6097
carusoscustomclothier.com

Danielle’s bride
4249 Route 50, Saratoga Springs
518-584-7067

De Anna’s bride
3991, route 43, West Sand Lake
518 283-6252
deannasgiftsandclothing.com

Choppa and Son formal wear
1020 Central Avenue, Albany
518-453-2202
choppatux.com

David’s bride
1440 Central Ave, Albany
518-437-1223
davidsbridal.com

Schmancy fantasy
641 New Loudon Road, Latham
518-452-1269
fancyschmancycouture.com

Formal ferries
1608 Union Street, Schenectady
518-374-3464
ferriformals.com

Futia Tuxedos – Wedding and Prom Dresses
1289 Central Ave, Albany
518-436-7177
futias-formalwear.com

Jocelynn’s bride
1705 Route 9, Clifton Park
518-371-1199
jocelynnsbridal.com

Juliette House of Brides
897, chemin Troy-Schenectady,
Latham
518-785-5262

Lily saratoga
6 Franklin Square, Saratoga Springs
518-587-5017
lilysaratoga.com

Macy’s
200 Center Colony, Albany
518-459-1950
macys.com

Men’s clothes
Various places
menswearhouse.com

M. Formal wear
1505 Route 9, Clifton Park
518-383-7701
mrformalwear.com

Something blue bride
75 Woodlawn Ave, Saratoga
Springs
518-584-0962
somethingbleubridal.com

Tuxego
952, chemin Troy-Schenectady, Latham
518-783-0260
tuxego.com

Smoking Waldorf
204 Lancaster Street, Albany
518-449-5011
waldorftuxedo.com

Xena’s bride
1656 Central Ave, Albany
518-464-3434
xenasbridal.com

