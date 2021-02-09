Where to buy wedding dresses, costumes and formal wear in the Capital Region





This directory first appeared in the Wish Magazine 2021, created in partnership with Mazzone Hospitality. Read the full editor’s note from Sara Tracey, editor-in-chief of Times Union.

You deserve to look like a million bucks and feel like a prince or princess on your special day. If you’re struggling to find the perfect wedding dress or the most eye-catching wedding tuxedo, look no further. This guide features a list of local bridal and formal wear shops that are sure to make you say “Yes!” to the dress.

Check out our comprehensive wedding resource guide for everything you need to plan your ceremony and reception. A love story for the bride

188 River Street, Troy

518-256-0088

alovestorybridal.com Angela’s bride

126 State St., Albany

518-869-1848

angelasbridal.net The bridal gallery by Yvonne

895 New Loudon Road, Latham

518-782-9333

bridalgallerybyyvonne.com Brides and More Boutique

211 Park Avenue, Mechanicville

518-664-1189

bridesandmoreboutique.com Custom dresser from Caruso

1823 Western Ave, Albany

(Westmere Plaza)

518-464-6097

carusoscustomclothier.com Danielle’s bride

4249 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

518-584-7067 De Anna’s bride

3991, route 43, West Sand Lake

518 283-6252

deannasgiftsandclothing.com Choppa and Son formal wear

1020 Central Avenue, Albany

518-453-2202

choppatux.com David’s bride

1440 Central Ave, Albany

518-437-1223

davidsbridal.com

Schmancy fantasy

641 New Loudon Road, Latham

518-452-1269

fancyschmancycouture.com Formal ferries

1608 Union Street, Schenectady

518-374-3464

ferriformals.com Futia Tuxedos – Wedding and Prom Dresses

1289 Central Ave, Albany

518-436-7177

futias-formalwear.com Jocelynn’s bride

1705 Route 9, Clifton Park

518-371-1199

jocelynnsbridal.com Juliette House of Brides

897, chemin Troy-Schenectady,

Latham

518-785-5262 Lily saratoga

6 Franklin Square, Saratoga Springs

518-587-5017

lilysaratoga.com Macy’s

200 Center Colony, Albany

518-459-1950

macys.com Men’s clothes

Various places

menswearhouse.com M. Formal wear

1505 Route 9, Clifton Park

518-383-7701

mrformalwear.com Something blue bride

75 Woodlawn Ave, Saratoga

Springs

518-584-0962

somethingbleubridal.com Tuxego

952, chemin Troy-Schenectady, Latham

518-783-0260

tuxego.com Smoking Waldorf

204 Lancaster Street, Albany

518-449-5011

waldorftuxedo.com Xena’s bride

1656 Central Ave, Albany

518-464-3434

Learn more about the 2021 Vow magazine Love stories from all over the Capital Region Roberta and Mark were married in Troy on March 7, 2020. Photos of Konrad Odhiambo Plan Ahead With These Tips on how to plan an engagement photoshoot, how to choose the right dress, how to get that "wedding-ready" makeup and how to honor loved ones who cannot attend your ceremony. Learn more about how couples overcame and how sellers and sites take what they have learned COVIDtimestoapplytothefutur. Discover emerging trends and to be inspired to create a unique day for you with these wedding spotlights: Emily and Chris are "exceptionally bonded" | Deanna and Marzio: "I had my wish" | Roberta and Mark 'a good yin and yang'



