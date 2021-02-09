Hilary Duff just shines in a silver pleated dress on the set of Younger in New York

She is nearly eight months pregnant with her third child.

And Hilary Duff did her best to avoid the rain on the Younger set in New York on Tuesday morning.

The 33-year-old actress simply shone in a pleated silver dress that skillfully concealed her baby bump as she rushed to her trailer between scenes.

Hilary’s metallic dress featured a high neckline and a cut bias hem, which she wore with comfy Dr. Martin boots.

She kept warm in the winter cold with a long black quilted coat and an umbrella manager followed closely behind to protect her from the rain.

Duff’s dark blonde hair was partially tied back and she wore a thick gold chain around her neck.

She was then spotted in a more comfortable outfit as she left the ensemble wearing a cashmere sweater with black pants.

The So Yesterday singer juggled gloves and a water bottle while carrying her ALOHA Collection bag and a Dunkin Donuts iced coffee.

While her business is business as usual when it comes to filming, Hilary recently announced a new collaboration with Smash + Tess, which will launch on February 23.

Hilary played the role of book editor Kelsey Peters for six seasons of the Darren Starr-created program, now in its seventh edition, making TVLand the longest-running original series in network history. .

The seventh season was originally supposed to begin filming in March 2020, but has been pushed back to October due to the coronavirus.

Duff announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma late last year. She also has an eight-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie.