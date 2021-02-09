Salma Hayek teases fans to see her full bodycon dress – photos

February 09, 2021 – 19:07 GMT



Salma Hayek shared some amazing pictures of herself, but turned things up a bit when she shared a series of snaps that gave a glimpse of her outfit before revealing it in full.



Salma hayek She always leaves her fans wanting more – and she took that idea even further, teasing them with a tight outfit – revealed in a series of snaps.

The actress who promoted her new film Congratulated, took to Instagram with a series of photos that began with a close-up of herself in a shimmering, bodycon wrap dress.

“On the phone with Owen Wilson after our interview with James Corden last night. If you want to check out the rest of my dress and makeup, swipe left,” she captioned her message.

The next shot was the full dress, which flaunted its geometric design, blue and tan hues, and Salma’s waist cinched even more with a belt.

She smiles on a phone call, presumably with Owen. She looks impeccable.

Salma Hayek first shared this snap as a teaser set-up shot

The next snap is a close up of her face and makeup that shows the incredible attention to detail in her eyeliner which is a balayage of bright blue and black – and complements her outfit perfectly.

Fans were left speechless, with one person commenting “No words”, while another was able to collect: “Omg look at your dress, spotless Queen!”

Salma showed off the full dress, and she’s just stunning

The iconic actress took to Instagram this weekend to share a video of herself flossing on the set of Congratulated.

The mother-of-one was full of character, wearing a black lace dress and biker boots, her hair in plaits.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, writing: “You have the moves!” while another wrote: “You look amazing in Bliss!” A third added: “Great shots!”

Salma spoke about her new film last week during an appearance on the Today’s show. “It’s a film about the future, in a place where everything is beautiful and perfect and because of that people stop appreciating things”, she explained.

Salma also revealed a closer look at ehr makeup which was flawless and complimented her ensemble perfectly.

Salma can play two very different types of leads in the film, but there is a thread between the characters: “She’s afraid of losing her soul mate in both worlds. I got to play two very different characters.”

