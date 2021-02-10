Fashion
DC transforms into fashion capital for grand opening
In the 2004 film Mean Girls, Karen Smith said: On Wednesdays we wear pink. On the opening day, which also fell on a Wednesday, many prominent figures dressed to impress. Something about Wednesdays makes it a great day for fashion.
On January 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President, respectively, of the United States. While social media was quick to share posts congratulating the new leaders, the outfits for the ceremony were a hot topic of conversation.
I’m a huge fan of fashion and while I knew that wasn’t the most important thing about the grand opening, I couldn’t help but notice, said Alise Boal, a third year at the school. ‘combined studies in political science and communication. It’s been so long since we’ve had an event like the Grammys, a movie premiere, or some other fashion-focused event, so the opening felt like the Met Gala.
Many of the female looks of the era were dubbed the power moves of fashion.
I was struck by the range of vibrant colors worn by the women who attended the Bidens grand opening, said Shannon Foley, a fourth-year business marketing analysis major. Vivid and assertive hues radiated confidence, independence and power.
The standout trio at the ceremony were Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama and First Lady Jill Biden. The three wore monochrome outfits of royal purple, plum, and light blue, respectively.
Monochrome is a good way to present itself as being put together but not too overdone, so I think it was very appropriate, said Randall Gee, a second year graphic and information design student.
Members of the Bidens and Harris family have also caught the attention of many fashion enthusiasts. Bidens’ granddaughters, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy and Natalie, also attended the ceremony in monochrome outfits and later that night expressed their individuality in different silhouettes of clothing.
I absolutely adored Natalie and Finnegan in the Markarian sequined corset dresses they wore at the Lincoln Memorial, Boal said. I’m a big fan of sequins and sequins, and I love the fit of these two dresses, they both look classy while still being fun.
National youth poet Amanda Gormans, the yellow Prada coat, singer Lady Gagas Schiaparelli’s dress and singer Jennifer Lopez’s all-white Chanel ensemble sparked people’s visual interest. Both Gorman and Ella Emhoff, Harris’ daughter-in-law, were signed to IMG Models, following their inaugural viral appearance.
Discussing his favorite looks, Obama wore a monochrome look by Los Angeles-based designer Sergio Hudson, while Gorman wore Prada from head to toe. I’m already a big fan of trendy couture, but I love how their two tight-fitting looks are relaxed and draped beautifully, Foley said.
Despite these women rocking designer outfits, the favorite social media look of the day was arguably none other than Senator Bernie Sanders knitted mittens and a winter coat. In the hours and week after the ceremony, the senator’s memes were photographed in a seemingly endless number of random photos that flooded Twitter timelines and Instagram stories. His country store even made merchandise with the viral photo for fundraise for meals on wheels.
In general, however, it seemed like some people on social media were more invested in the clothes worn at the event than in their actual meaning, with people tweeting and reposting photos of their favorite looks.
Sometimes I wonder if talking about fashion at these types of events is a distraction from what’s really going on, Gee said. I don’t think politics should be glamorous, and I actually think most of the political participants did a good job without being too flashy, because I think that would be deaf and inappropriate.
When it comes to the intersection of fashion and politics, some students noted that there were layers in the discussion that shouldn’t be overlooked, despite the light conversational tone of people adoring the looks of politicians.
I unfortunately also think of part of [the conversation] is due to the unfair control women face in politics or in close politics – a pressure to look fashionable and presentable while remaining accessible and non-threatening, Boal said. We see this often when women run against men for elections. It doesn’t matter what they are wearing, whether their hair is perfectly in place or they have the right makeup etc.
The inauguration marked an important event in American history, especially since it was a major power transition in a troubling time. Whether fashion became a topic of conversation because people were impressed or because reviews were deprived of content, there is no doubt that fashion events will be something people will remember.
I think it’s going to be a momentous moment in American fashion history, Foley said. Rather than be remembered for a moment, I think it started the ball rolling for a change in the way American politicians use fashion to talk to the country.
