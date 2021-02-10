What is the target dress challenge? It involves a prairie dress





While the clothing section at Target often has trendy pieces at fairly affordable prices, sometimes the selections fall flat. In the throes of the pandemic, many people began to mess around with one Target deal in particular: a dress that many believed seemed to come straight out of the box. Small house in the meadow.

If you’ve been browsing Facebook and noticed #TargetDressChallenge, you’ve probably seen photo after photo of users wearing these “prairie dresses”. Some simply took photos in open fields or on farmland, while others accompanied their photos with captions of life on the border. One woman in particular named Lesley Butterfield, who is based in Virginia, has gone viral for her elaborate take on the Target Dress Challenge.

The Target Dress Challenge has become one of the favorites of the pandemic. Many live in sweatpants, loungewear and anything else with an elastic waistband during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the sartorial challenge has given many people what to dress. It is not known exactly when the challenge started or who initiated it. Since someone initially pointed out the dress’s resemblance to someone from the Border Age, people are buying it in droves from Target. The challenge has been going on for several months, but it really went viral after Lesley Butterfield’s post on January 30. She shared a photoshoot of her port the famous Target dress in brown. In several photos, Lesley is holding an agricultural implement and in another, she is collecting eggs. The images went viral and Lesley continued to keep the fun going by sharing a glimpse of the photoshoot and its inspiration. The article continues under advertisement The Roanoke resident explained that her ancestors were pioneers, so “life on the border” wasn’t exactly foreign to her. “I saw the dress challenge online and thought it was a hoot …” she said Fox News. “I didn’t expect to hang the dress up at Target a few days later while I was picking up milk and bread! I decided to give it a go because I think we can all appreciate the comedic relief during these times. . “ Source: Facebook The article continues under advertisement Lesley took the character a step further by writing a mock diary entry from the perspective of her Prairie Age alter ego. “Since Target has decided that we all need a dress as ugly as homemade sin as we suffer in the midst of the pandemic, I think I would join this movement with the rest of the women back home on the ground.” , she began in the legend of her. Post on Facebook. Diary entry, Pandemic Day 332: ‘The Pony Express finally arrived in town today, delivering letters of encouragement from family and friends and alarming news of civil discord. was so surprised I almost burned the rhubarb cobbler simmering in the Dutch oven, she continued. The article continues under advertisement “After churning my own butter, I sold our fine porcelain porcelain, no more need for this nonsense in about 10 months quarantine. I was able to swap a new cutlery knife at the local general store since my old one was so dull it wouldn’t cut hot butter, ”Lesley wrote. “After daily chores and 5 minutes of schooling at home, the girls made corn husk dolls and the boys dipped candles for our lanterns. The article continues under advertisement After her initial post went viral online (and caused #TargetDressChallenge on Facebook), Lesley joked about selling the look with her pose. “FYI: I called it the Pioneer Power Pose,” she wrote in a comment. “He tends to work best with a post hole digger and shaved legs.”

