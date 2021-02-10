Fashion
AG puts down 20th anniversary capsules and sees return to cities this fall – WWD
This year marks an important milestone for AG Jeans. The Los Angeles-based brand was founded 20 years ago by Adriano Goldschmied and Yul Ku, and the company will be spending the next few months commemorating its anniversary.
The celebration kicked off in January with the release of a 20-piece ribbed-knit collection for women and will be followed by a number of different capsules that will drop throughout the year, according to Johnathan Crocker, who recently joined. the brand as vice president. global communications.
This will include an expanded collection of raised basics, both jersey for spring and French terry for fall, as well as a 20-piece selvedge denim collection. But perhaps the biggest drop will be the Jean of Tomorrow, the brand’s first fully biodegradable jeans for men and women to be offered with a unisex denim jacket. It will debut in April.
“We’ve made a lot of eco-friendly pieces and we’ve always embraced being a sustainable, eco-friendly brand, even before it became almost mandatory in fashion,” Crocker said. “We understand that we are a fashion brand, but we are also looking to be more aware.”
AG uses technology to reduce the consumption of chemicals and water, recycles more than 100,000 gallons of water per day and aims to recycle more than 50 million gallons per year.
But on Tuesday, AG was in the process of virtually showing off its fall 2021 collection, which is called “Return to the City”.
Sam Ku, senior vice president and creative director and son of founder Yul Ku, said that due to the pandemic, AG’s spring collection was more focused on casual wear. “The consumption of tracksuits is at an all time high,” he says. Additionally, many city dwellers have rushed out of cities to the country as they sought to distance themselves from the pandemic.
But Ku and AG anticipate a surge in popularity of the cities in the second half of the year. He said the audience was tired of staying home and not seeing family and friends or going to dinner, concerts or other events. “We’re all ready to ditch the tracksuits and get dressed,” Ku believes.
As a result, the fall collection has an aesthetic more suited to both men and women. And while denim continues to be the main message, the color palette and silhouettes are unmistakably dressier in what the brand calls “relaxed sartorial sensibility, versatile overlays and clean finishes.”
This translates into what Sandy Oh, responsible for men’s and women’s sportswear, said is the AG version of the denim suit. For men, a resin rinse chore jacket is paired with jeans, while for women, a short jacket over wide jeans with a higher waist, crumpled seams at the front and a wide belt serves to modernize. the style.
Another key look for both men and women is based on utilitarian references such as high waisted cargoes topped with an oversized boyfriend trucker jacket for her, while for him, matching jeans and shacket in performance stretch twill with a updated jogging bottoms. which could have been a superficial repetition.
Other key looks for women include a cropped three box pleat denim jacket with vintage thread colors and antique copper hardware; trouser jeans that pair well with a flowing silk shirt and a slip dress in a watercolor floral print that is also featured on a cropped denim jacket and jeans. Wide-leg terry cloth pants, a leather motorcycle jacket and classic t-shirts with a twist at the waistband complete the offer. The main piece is a jumpsuit offered in silk and modal fabric or denim with an eyelet belt to help define the waist.
While the men’s collection doesn’t offer a jumpsuit, there have been updates to the Henley and Aiden Classic shirts as well as high-waisted stretch fabric jeans; a hatched bead; skinny pants and fitted jogging pants in thick terry cloth. Distressed denim makes an appearance this season in a black double-dye denim paired with a vintage-inspired trucker jacket with pleat detailing to the front.
Crocker summed up the season this way: “We’re still a denim brand, but we’ve reintroduced a sense of sophistication.”
