Mexico must do more to protect indigenous fashion designs, experts say – WWD

MEXICO – Mexico needs to work harder to protect indigenous fashion designs from a plethora of global brands tasked with borrowing or culturally appropriating handcrafted designs for years without giving credit, lawyers and observers said. industry.

Their comments came as the Crafts Institute in Oaxaca, southern Mexico, tasked Australian clothing brand Zimmermann with plagiarizing the patterns and patterns of the Mazatec ethnic community in its images, the paneled tunic dress Riders and the Wide Brim Boater blouse, which is part of its Resort 2021 collection.

“The cross stitch embroidery represents different symbolic elements like birds and flowers that reflect the nature of their communities, framed in different colored stripes that distinguish one community from another,” the institute said in a statement in the month. latest.

The action put the increasingly thorny debate over cultural appropriation back into the limelight after other international labels – including Isabel Marant, Carolina Herrera and Zara – were entangled in similar accusations in Mexico, fueling the outcry on social media.

The Oaxaca Institute claimed that Zimmermann also borrowed elements of Diaz huipil’s Jalapa, or traditional community attire, showing “great similarities” to the hand-sewn designs of the artisans “displaying a natural exuberance, like branches, flowers and birds, which fully envelop the huipiles. . “

“We make a strong appeal to Zimmermann to explain the iconographic elements and techniques used in his 2021 resort-swim collection and ask for the recognition of the artisanal work of the communities of Cañada and Papaloapan”, demanded the institute.

Like Marant, who was forced to issue a mea culpa last year, Zimmermann quickly apologized, posting the following post on Instagram: “Zimmermann acknowledges that the paneled tunic dress from our swim collection current was inspired by what we now understand as a traditional garment from the Oaxaca region of Mexico. We apologize for the use without proper credit to the cultural owners of this form of dress and for the infringement this caused.

“While the error was not intentional, when it was brought to our attention today, the item was immediately removed from all Zimmermann stores and from our website. We have taken steps to ensure that this does not happen again in the future, ”the company said.

“Appropriate credit” is what Mexican communities and government officials increasingly demand that fashion brands unauthorized using indigenous designs or symbols should give to poor communities, many of whom are completely unaware that their designs appear on international fashion catwalks.

But their calls – including that of Mexican Culture Secretary Alejandra Frausto Guerrero, who last fall issued an ultimatum that Mexico would no longer tolerate cultural appropriation without credit – so far do not appear to have prevented global brands use Mexican motifs and models in their designs. Experts said this should continue until national intellectual property laws are fundamentally overhauled, indigenous groups get proper representation and more politicians join the cause of a much more coordinated campaign to making global brands responsible for plagiarism.

“The problem is that the laws are flawed and lack the attention of lawmakers and government institutions,” said intellectual property lawyer Joaquín Elizalde. “The procedures are long and expensive and many of these communities simply cannot afford them.”

He noted that the National Institute of Copyright (Indautor), the first instance to hear an appropriation clam, is in the process of merging with the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property, or Impi, to consolidate funds public, making the process of filing a claim and ultimately having it heard or compensated by a local or even international court more ambiguous and difficult to follow. “The [legal] the community takes it badly, ”Elizalde said. “It’s going to be more difficult to process claims with fewer people and a smaller budget.”

Mexico’s intellectual property law, Ley de Protección de La Propiedad Industrial, “must be rethought to take into account the geographic, cultural and social conditions of the country’s indigenous communities in order to immediately compensate them for the damage and it is quite simple to let the ethnic community demand it ”, according to Elizalde.

The law states that a foreign brand that violates the intellectual property rights of a Mexican community must pay a fine. But ironically, the proceeds of such a sanction, if ever collected, must first go into the coffers of Mexico before being distributed to affected communities.

“It’s a two-step process when it really should only be one,” Elizalde explained, adding that the actual steps for filing and pursuing a claim are also ambiguous. Theoretically (formal prosecution has not yet been initiated), “the government would collect the fine and the community could then seek compensation from a civilian judge. It would be a separate process that could take three to four years with attorney fees of up to 60,000 pesos. [or $2,900 at current exchange]. “

To make matters worse, indigenous communities usually cannot afford to hire an experienced legal representative to lobby for their rights, Elizalde noted, adding that such representatives are hard to find as the prospect of such cases does not promise. not much profit for the law. companies.

Calls to change the law come in addition to a decree proposed by Mexican Senator Susana Harp. The senator – who has helped launch claims against foreign companies, including Marant (who has been criticized twice for using Mexican designs, in 2015 and 2020) as well as Carolina Herrera, who was criticized for using elements of the Hidalgo and Coahuila community in its 2020 resort line – launched national law to protect the culture and identity of indigenous communities and groups in the spring of 2019. Although the Mexican Senate overwhelmingly ratified it, the lower house MPs did not see her again because of the pandemic. In Mexico, new laws must first reach the Senate, then go to MPs before returning to the Senate for final approval.

“This law could complement the industrial property law, but it does not have enough strength to stand on its own,” said another intellectual property lawyer following the proposal, who requested anonymity. .

One way to get around the complicated legal process of filing a claim would be to empower communities to learn and understand their copyright, and then pressure them into the government – or an international advocacy group – for them. help fight for them, experts said.

“Communities must step up pressure with their popular representatives and politicians and / or make a claim to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to have their cases heard,” Elizalde said, adding that advocacy groups could also unite their forces to institutionalize the cause. “The National Institute of Indigenous Communities and the National Institute of Arts and Literature, as well as academic and other organizations, should be involved in lobbying lawmakers sensitive to these issues to propose a decree of revision of the law. ”

Rosalba Elizalde, a lawyer advising on the Indautor / Impi merger, agreed that communities face enormous challenges in voicing or challenging an appropriation case.

Technical legal details aside, ethnic communities in Mexico are so diverse that it is incredibly complex to register copyright for hundreds of designs that also mirror or overlap in regions.

“If you save a certain design or an embroidery, many other groups may have the same design, which makes a claim difficult to escalate,” explained Elizalde, who is not related to Joaquín. To avoid this problem, a community should appoint a representative with local experience in fashion and intellectual property, she added. Finding such a person – or entity – is much easier said than done, however. So, to fight cultural appropriation more effectively, Mexico needs to strengthen its enforcement powers instead of simply demonizing fashion brands, according to Elizalde.

“The government wants to appear to protect indigenous groups, which is a good thing, but its [execution] the systems don’t work and nothing really works, ”noted Elizalde. “The government could also offer trainings or workshops to community representatives to learn about their intellectual property rights and how to negotiate them. This way, they can contact the brands and make a deal before copying them. “

Cándida Fernández de Calderón, who runs the Fomento Cultural Citibanamex, in charge of cultural heritage protection, agreed that “government regulations should force collaborations between artisan communities and fashion brands” before proposing similar designs. . Without it, the rights of the community will be left to law firms, many of which are “uninformed on these matters”.

Observers said several collaborations had already met with great success, including one between Christian Dior and Mexican Mariachi [folklore singer] communities that allowed the house to use ‘escaramuzas’ women’s mariachi costumes to dress models mounted on towering white horses for its Cruise 2019 collection runway show. Last year, Converse hired Mexican designer Sentrock to deploy a capsule collection of shoes called Mi Gente [My People] paying tribute to successful young people in Latin America.

Meanwhile, as plagiarism issues continue to arise, the left-wing Mexican administration may step up its actions to protect local talent, especially as more politicians see the commercial value of ethnic fashion. .

“They are starting to realize that cultural creativity generates money, which is why they are taking more action against violators,” Elizalde noted.

Much like the tequila or mezcal in craft spirits, or popular novels or soaps, Mexico might benefit from creating an industry around indigenous clothing, footwear or accessories, she added. “Like chocolate in Belgium or olive oil in Spain, it is possible to develop an industry if we can find the right ambassador. It can be a designer or a politician. “