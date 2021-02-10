Ivanka Trump shows off Miami style in green dress and straw sandals – Footwear News





Ivanka Trump continues to show off her sunny style as she adjusts to life in Miami after leaving Washington, DC On Tuesday, the former first daughter stepped out with her children to the city of Florida – where she recently joined her family after her father Donald Trump's presidency ended – in a flowing green button-down dress. The loose dress featured a tie at the waist and cascaded past her knees. Ivanka accessorized with a shoulder bucket bag with a brown leather shoulder strap. Tory Burch offers a similarly styled handbag for $ 348 at Shopbop.com. Ivanka also wore a floral mask that matched her dress perfectly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ivanka Trump in Miami, Fla. On February 9. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up view of Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA As for the shoes, Ivanka kept the look casual with a pair of straw zipper sandals. The shoes featured a textured upper with a contrasting brown leather buckle. The sandals were completed with a leather outsole. Tuesday’s outing comes after Ivanka launched another warm-weather look on Monday. The former fashion designer was spotted on the balcony of her new home reading, wearing a red and black striped sleeveless dress that was complete with a high cutout slit. She accessorized a pearl necklace and black cat-eye sunglasses.

Ivanka Trump steps out on her balcony in Miami on February 8. CREDIT: MEGA Ivanka’s beach shoes are very different from the more polished looks she sported as an advisor to the president. To finalize her bespoke suits, trendy coats and delicate dresses, Ivanka wore nude and black bumps, heeled boots, white sneakers, and closed-toe flats. Her favorite brands included: Rothy’s, Gianvito Rossi and Burberry to name a few. Shop for straw sandals like Ivanka Trump’s with these choices below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal, $ 50

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Kenneth Cole New York Mello Raffia Slide Sandal, $ 69 (was $ 115)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix Buy: Schutz Carlotta crystal-embellished raffia flat sandals, $ 98 Click through the gallery to see all the shoes worn by Ivanka Trump in 2020.

